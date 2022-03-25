Sreenidi Deccan FC manage to edge past resilient Indian Arrows

Indian Arrows hosted Sreenidi Deccan FC at the Kalyani Stadium in the I-League on Thursday. The Arrows have had a tough time in the competition so far, failing to deliver on most occasions except in their win against Sudeva Delhi FC.

Venkatesh's side have been able to showcase defensive brilliance but have been blunt in the final third. Meanwhile, their opponents Sreenidi Deccan FC have won their last two games in the competition and are now establishing themselves in the top half of the table.

The initial exchanges between the two sides witnessed both teams looking to establish themselves as a dominant force in midfield. However, the Indian Arrows took a blow in the 23rd minute as midfielder Harsh Shailesh Patre had to be taken off injured.

He was replaced by Lalchhanhima Sailo. Moments later, Sreenidi was rewarded with a corner kick that Phalguni Singh stepped up to take. The ball was met by Louis Ogana but his header was deflected out for another corner.

Fernando Santiago Varela's side were the first to score. Defender Mohammed Awal's long pass found Vanlalbiaa Chhangte on the right flank and the midfielder calmly put his team ahead.

After the goal, the two teams played their hearts out on defense. The Deccans almost made it 2-0 but for David Munoz's howler in front of goal. The Colombian combined with Girik Khosla but his final touch was wide off the mark.

This worked against Varela's side as Indian Arrows grabbed an equalizer just before the half-time whistle. Vibin Mohanan's freekick was met by Velanco Rodrigues inside the box and the defender, who was unmarked, finished the move.

Sreenidi Deccan FC grab a winner against Indian Arrows

Venkatesh Shanmugam's side started the second half brilliantly. Their defensive display kept the Deccans at bay. But even with all the possession on their side, they could not stop Fernando Santiago Varela's men from taking their chances on goal.

The Deccans made changes to increase the pressure on their opponents and hunt for a second goal. Velmurugan Vanlalbiaa Chhangte and Girik Mahesh Khosla were taken off to be replaced by Vineeth Kumar and Rosenberg Gabriel.

Within moments, they were ahead. Lal Chungnunga's cross found David Munoz inside the box, whose header went past Syed Zahid to give Sreenidi Deccan FC the lead.

The Indian Arrows piled on the pressure after going behind. Parthib Gogoi tried his luck but the striker scuffed his attempt wide off the mark. Venkatesh's boys worked hard to create a chance for an equalizer but the Deccans sat tight, resisting every attempt from their opponents.

Vinay Vijay Harj was brought in for the Indian Arrows in the place of Parthib Sunder Gogoi. However, the scoreline remained the same at the final whistle as the Indian Arrows failed to get back into the game. The win has taken Sreenidi Deccan FC to the third position in the league table.

