Sreenidi Deccan held by Real Kashmir in goalless stalemate | I-League 2023-24

Sreenidi Deccan FC were held to a goalless draw by Real Kashmir at the TRC Stadium in Srinagar in Gameweek 9 of the I-League on Thursday (December 7).

The Deccan Warriors, who came into this game on the back of a controversial defeat at the hands of Mohammedan SC in Calcutta, wanted to pick up the most number of points from the cold environs of the Snow Leopards.

Real Kashmir, who drew their previous game against Aizawl FC, also at home, will not be too pleased with this result. They were aiming to pick up the three points on offer but had to settle for one, as did their opponents Sreenidi.

The Deccan Warriors made four changes to their lineup and yet could not breach the Kashmir defence.

Ibrahim Sissoko, Rilwan Hassan and Lalbiakliana were critical for trying to break the deadlock in the first half. However, it was goalkeeper Albino Gomes who was the hero by tipping a thunderous strike just over the goalpost.

Sreenidi Deccan remains second in the league table

Sreenidi Deccan's Lalbiakliana (blue) in action.

The second half seemed to be tighter as both teams covered the gaps in their midfield that had risen owing to the fast-paced nature of the game in the first.

Star striker David Castaneda, who came on as a substitute, also had a couple of chances but could not quite get them past the Kashmir goalkeeper. Jagdeep Singh's cross in stoppage time almost gave the game to Sreenidi but the upright came to the Snow Leopards' rescue.

This draw keeps the Deccan Warriors second in the league table with 17 points to their name while Kashmir jumps up to the fourth spot, having amassed 14 points.

Sreenidi will come back home to take on Delhi FC on 11 December after having played six consecutive away matches. Meanwhile, Real Kashmir welcomes Gokulam Kerala on the same day for their next game.