Sreenidi Deccan score 4 goals for the second game in a row, thrash Inter Kashi

Sreenidi Deccan FC put four goals past a decent-looking Inter Kashi defense in their second I-League game of the season at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Friday.

The visitors pulled one goal back in the dying stages of the game, thanks to a free header from striker Mario Barco, and ensured that the Deccan Warriors ended up without a clean sheet. Sreenidi ultimately won the game by a 4-1 margin.

Rosenberg Gabriel broke the deadlock in the 38th minute when he was set up by a delicate Lalromawia through ball. Centre-back Pawan Kumar doubled the hosts' lead in the 55th minute, with Afghan midfield maestro Faysal Shayesteh bagging the assist.

The Deccan Warriors seemed to be fairly ahead of the game and were cruising comfortably when Lalnuntluanga Bawitlung added another in the 77th minute. Skipper David Castaneda, the hero of the Warriors' last game against NEROCA, was the one who provided the assist for this one.

The fourth goal was tapped in by Lalbiakliana, who came on in the second half to replace Gabriel. Lalbiakliana, who also scored in Sreenidi's previous game against NEROCA on Sunday, will be extremely pleased with his goalscoring form.

Sreenidi Deccan gave a fitting reply to Inter Kashi head coach Santamarina's pre-game comments

Inter Kashi seemed to be quite out of depth against the challenges put to them by Sreenidi.

With all the talk of head coach Carlos Santamarina lambasting the astroturf pitch at the Deccan Arena ahead of the game, Inter Kashi were in for a rude shock as the hosts thrashed them and in a manner of speaking, replied for the insults hurled.

This win keeps Carlos Vaz Pinto's men at the top of the league table with six points to their kitty and a whopping goal difference of seven.

They were all set to keep a clean sheet today as well if not for the defenders switching off in the dying moments and allowing Barco to get on the scoresheet.

While the Deccan Warriors will next host Aizawl FC on Tuesday, Kashi will travel to Ludhiana to play Namdhari Football Club a day earlier.