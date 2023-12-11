Sreenidi Deccan topple Delhi FC in a close encounter courtesy of an own goal | I-League 2023-24

An own goal proved to be Delhi FC's undoing against Sreenidi Deccan in their I-League 2023-24 fixture at the Deccan Arena on Monday (December 11).

Sreenidi Deccan managed to secure a 1-0 victory and break their two-game winless run in the league. Meanwhile, Delhi FC will feel unlucky to walk away from the fixture without securing any points despite putting up a spirited performance.

The first half began with some end-to-end action as both teams tried to gain control of the contest. While both teams had opportunities to open the scoring, they fluffed their lines as the game remained goalless at the end of the first half.

Gagandeep Bali's own goal proved enough for Sreenidi Deccan to secure three points

The home side came out with more intent during the second half and unleashed a flurry of attacks on the Delhi-based club. However, the lack of composure while shooting let them down in the second half as well.

Anticlimactically, the deadlock was finally broken in the 64th minute as the Delhi FC centre-back headed the ball into his own net.

Rilwan Hassan cut-in from the left flank and crossed the ball into the box. Gagandeep Bali backtracked and dived to head the ball away, but it found its way into the back of the net.

After securing the one-goal lead, the Hyderabad-based club played it safe and parked the bus to deny Delhi FC any chance of a comeback. Delhi FC came close to equalizing in injury time, but Sergio Barboza Jr headed the ball over the bar.

In the end, Sreenidi Deccan secured a 1-0 win to get back to winning ways after dropping points in two back-to-back fixtures. They are currently second in the league with 20 points after 10 fixtures, while Delhi FC are seventh with 13 points from nine fixtures.