Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi preview, head-to-head, prediction, telecast details, and more ahead of the I-League 2023-24 clash

Sreenidi Deccan will square off against Inter Kashi in their next fixture of the I-League. The contest will be played on Friday at the Deccan Arena at 4:30 PM IST.

Sreenidi Deccan made a triumphant start to their campaign as they defeated NEROCA FC 4-0 in their opening game of the season. They had three different goal-scorers on the day and completely dominated the game.

On the other hand, Inter Kashi played a 2-2 against Gokulam Kerala in their opening contest of the season. It was a tough fixture for Inter Kashi as they chased the game for the whole time. However, a late equalizer from Mohammed Asif Khan in the 91st minute salvaged a point for Inter Kashi.

Now, Sreenidi Deccan will look to build some early momentum in the league with back-to-back wins, while Inter Kashi will be searching for their first win of the season.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi Match Details

Match Details: Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi, I-League 2023-24

Date & Time: November 3, 2023, 4:30 pm IST

Venue: Deccan Arena

Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi Head-to-Head

It will be the first meeting between the two sides. Hence, there is no head-to-head score available currently.

Matches Played: 0

Sreenidi Deccan Win: 0

Inter Kashi Win: 0

Draw: 0

Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi Probable XI

Sreenidi Deccan

Ubaid Chono Kadavath, Jagdeep Singh, Eli Sabia, Pawan Kumar, Abhishek Ambedkar, Mayakkannan, Lalromawia, Faysal Shayesteh, Rosenberg Gabriel, Rilwan Hassan, and David Castaneda

Inter Kashi

Arindam Bhattacharya, Kojam Beyong, Peter Hartley, B Varghese, Sumeet Passi, Jordan Lamela Garrido, Julen Perez Del Pino, Phijam Vikash Singh, Edmund Lalrindika, Gyamar Nikum, and Mario Barko Vilar

Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi Prediction

Sreenidi Deccan played brilliantly in their last game. They were ruthless while attacking and did a good job in the defence too. At the same time, Inter Kashi looked wasteful in both departments. While a late goal salvaged them a point, they were the second-best team in the contest against Gokulam Kerala.

Prediction: Sreenidi Deccan are expected to win this match.

Sreenidi Deccan vs Inter Kashi Live Telecast Details, Channel List & Live Score Details

TV: Eurosport

Live Streaming: FanCode and Indian Football YouTube channel