Subha Ghosh completes signing for Gokulam Kerala FC

Subha Ghosh has completed his signing for Gokulam Kerala FC. A source close to the development confirmed that he has signed a two-year deal with the club. The Kerala-based team will announce it soon.

Subha Ghosh started his football career with the United U-16 team. He later made a move to the Mohun Bagan club (now ATK Mohun Bagan) and won the coveted I-League trophy with them.

In 2020, after the merger between ATK and Mohun Bagan, he was retained by the team. However, he didn't receive enough chances in ATKMB.

In the 2020 season, the 21-year-old was transferred to the Kerala Blasters FC. However, some technical difficulties in the transfer and delays in providing NOC from the ATKMB side kept him out of the ISL.

Ghosh then joined the KBFC reserves squad during the Kerala Premier League but an injury again forced him off the field. In 2021, he was loaned to East Bengal FC and played three matches for them.

Ghosh is known for his tremendous speed in the Indian football circuit. He mainly plays as a withdrawn forward but can also perform the duties of a winger. His inside cuts also make it difficult for the opposition defense. However, one area where he needs to work a lot on is his physicality, in order to succeed as a striker.

Arjun Jayaraj returns to Gokulam Kerala FC

Dhananjayan @_DhananJayan



It's a deal done. Gokulam Kerala FC has completed the signing of their former player Arjun Jayaraj as a replacement for Jithin MS.



#IndianFootball #GKFC #Malabarians He is coming HOME!It's a deal done. Gokulam Kerala FC has completed the signing of their former player Arjun Jayaraj as a replacement for Jithin MS. He is coming HOME! ❤️ It's a deal done. Gokulam Kerala FC has completed the signing of their former player Arjun Jayaraj as a replacement for Jithin MS.#IndianFootball #GKFC #Malabarians https://t.co/K1lGlxVHLM

Gokulam Kerala FC have had two great seasons in the ISL. They did an excellent job under the direction of Vincenzo Alberto Annese. Even in the AFC Cup group stage, they exceeded expectations by overcoming ATK Mohun Bagan in the opening game.

Following the team's elimination from the AFC Cup group stage, Vincenzo Alberto resigned. They just appointed his replacement, Richard Towa.

Everton Kaka, a Brazilian midfielder, also recently joined GKFC. Rahul Raju has also been loaned to them. Arjun Jayaraj, their former midfielder, returned to them during the transfer window following a stint with Kerala United FC.

However, Gokulam Kerala will have to contend with the departure of defender David Simbo, who has joined NEROCA FC. They have chosen not to participate in the Durand Cup in 2022. They may, however, participate in the IFA Shield to complement their pre-season training.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Akshay Saraswat