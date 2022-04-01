"Sudeva Delhi FC are a technical side" - RoundGlass Punjab FC remain cautious ahead of latest I-League challenge

RoundGlass Punjab FC will return to the pitch after their break in the previous gameweek as they face Sudeva Delhi FC in the I-League at the Kalyani Stadium on Saturday. The match also has added importance given it's the first game the Punjab-based club will play under new head coach Ed Engelkes.

The club has been decent so far in the competition with three wins, two losses, and a draw in six matches.

Meanwhile, their opponents Sudeva Delhi FC have struggled in the league with just a single victory in eight matches. However, the Dutch gaffer, addressing the media ahead of the game, underlined that the capital city club is a technical side and will be a tough opponent to face. Engelkes said:

"Sudeva are a technical side. It’s important to be aware of their strengths. The most important point is to first look at my own team with respect to the opponent. It will be competitive tomorrow."

"We need to make better decisions on the pitch" - RoundGlass Punjab FC new boss Ed Engelkes

Meanwhile, the new RoundGlass Punjab FC head coach reiterated that the eight-day break his side had has given him some time to gel well with his players. Asked by Sportskeeda what would be the areas of improvement that Ed Engelkes has earmarked, he said:

"I have selected a few areas. But I'm not going to tell you and help Sudeva Delhi FC (laughs). If you look at the previous game against Real Kashmir, we lost and conceded two goals, which I feel could've been avoided. They defended after scoring and that's their style. But we have to find ways to penetrate them, create chances and score. The only thing is we need to make better decisions on the pitch and that's one area I can tell you about."

Midfielder Joseba Beitia was also present at the press conference. The Spaniard revealed that the team have been training well under Ed Engelkes and are now looking forward to playing under the new gaffer.

The Punjab-based club will be hoping to get their season back on track with a victory in their first game under the new head coach.

