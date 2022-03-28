"We are not focusing on a single player, we are focusing on the team" - Sudeva Delhi FC coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo ahead of I-League clash with Real Kashmir

Sudeva Delhi FC will lock horns with Real Kashmir FC in their next outing in the I-League on Tuesday. Mehrajuddin Wadoo's team managed a point against a strong NEROCA FC side in their 1-1 draw on Thursday and will be looking to take away the positives from that game.

Sudeva Delhi FC head coach Wadoo addressed the media on Monday ahead of their enticing encounter against David Robertson's side. Wadoo mentioned that he hasn't planned anything against the key players of Real Kashmir FC. Instead, he looks at them as a single unit and wants to play against them as a team.

"My biggest concern is getting the points," Wadoo said. "Every player is very important on the field. Real Kashmir is a good team so we are not focusing on a single player. We are focusing on the team and as a team we will be playing. We look forward to a positive result tomorrow."

Mehrajuddin Wadoo added that he has developed a style of play and intends to stick to it. He understands the way Real Kashmir FC approach their games and is aware of their defensive abilities. The 38-year-old wants to work on his team's shortcomings in the final third.

Wadoo also went on to admit that he was impressed with his side's performance against NEROCA FC.

"The boys fought well," he said. "We gave our 100% on the pitch and that is what we look forward to in every game."

Sudeva Delhi FC have no special plans for Real Kashmir FC

The Snow Leopards were compact defensively in their most recent match against RoundGlass Punjab FC and came away with a 2-0 win. However, Mehrajuddin Wadoo, whose side had issues in the final third in their last match, isn't worried about their opponents.

"No special plans," he revealed. "We have not been very effective in the final third and Real Kashmir defended very well. But we have also not conceded too many goals."

The Delhi-based outfit have been solid in their build-up but need goals to climb up the table from the 12th spot they are currently placed at.

