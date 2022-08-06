Sumeet Passi arrives in Kolkata to join Emami East Bengal training

East Bengal has roped in Sumeet Passi from Roundglass Punjab FC. A source close to the development confirmed that Passi had signed a 2-year deal with the club. He has already arrived in the city and has joined the training.

Sumeet Passi's football journey

Sumeet Passi started his football career with Pailan Arrows. During his stint at Pailan Arrows, he was spotted by SC De Goa scouts and as a result, was recruited the following season.

He played eight matches for them, scoring three goals. The following season, he was roped in by North East United FC. In 2016, he joined DSK Shivajians. He played five matches for them and made a mark there.

He joined Jamshedpur FC the following season. He was at the top of his form for JFC. He played 30 matches for them in multiple positions. In 2020, he joined I-League outfit Roundglass Punjab FC and represented them on 22 occasions.

He has also represented the national team during the Stephen Constantine era. Passi has played eight matches for them, scoring three goals. He was a part of the national team in the AFC Asian Cup 2019.

Though primarily a center forward, he can play in multiple positions. He is well adept at playing as a left-back, right-back, center-back, and central-midfield position.

East Bengal has started their pre season preparations

East Bengal FC have already begun their preparations for the upcoming season. Subhasish Roy and Souvik Chakrabarti have been roped in for two and three years respectively.

Jijo Joseph, Kerala's Santosh trophy-winning captain, has also joined the club. Eight of their ISL players have already arrived in the city. Amarjit Singh, Mobbashir, and Angousana completed their medical on August 1.

The team has prepared a group of 19 players to compete in the CFL and Durand Cup. They are now looking for a young goalie to join their team.

Stephen Constantine has been named head coach of the club, with Bino George acting as his assistant. They are already practicing at the club ground. Passi has also joined the training today. Constantine is anticipated to outperform his predecessors in the ISL with an experienced squad at his disposal.

