Sunil Chhetri becomes 4th Indian to score hat-trick against Pakistan

Indian football team skipper Sunil Chhetri became the fourth Indian to score a hat-trick against Pakistan. He achieved the feat during India's first game of the SAFF Championship on Wednesday, June 21, at the Shree Kanteerava Stadium in Bengaluru.

Chhetri opened his account in the 10th minute when he followed the ball closely till the last minute to give India the lead. Pakistan goalkeeper Saqib Hanif failed to clear a regulation back pass, which fell into the feet of Chhetri, who tucked it home clinically.

Six minutes later, the hosts were awarded a penalty after a Pakistan defender handed the ball inside their own box. Sunil Chhetri found the right corner of the box to make it 2-0.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda Hattrick against Pakistan

90 International goals for India



The Indian Football GOAT!



India's No.18 completed his hat-trick when he converted another spot kick in the 71st minute to all but seal the game. With that, Chhetri became the fourth Indian footballer to register a hat-trick against Pakistan.

Puran Bahadur Thapa, IM Vijayan, and Jeje Lalpekhlua are the other three Indian footballers to achieve the feat in the past.

Sunil Chhetri has now scored 90 goals for India in international football. Only Cristiano Ronaldo (123) and Lionel Messi (103) have more international goals than him among active footballers.

Sunil Chhetri-led India rout Pakistan 4-0 to begin their SAFF Championship campaign

Fresh from their Intercontinental Cup victory, India began their SAFF Championship journey with a resounding 4-0 victory against arch-rivals Pakistan.

India made a dominant start to the match and took a 2-0 lead within the first 16 minutes of the game. The Blue Tigers kept the majority of ball possession for the next 30 minutes to go into half-time unscathed.

Sunil Chhetri made it 3-0 in the 71st minute before Udant Singh made it 4-0 for the home side with nine minutes to go for the game to put Pakistan out of the contest.

India will next be seen in action when they lock horns with Nepal on Saturday, June 24, at the Kanteerava Stadium.

