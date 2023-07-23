Sunil Chhetri to lead Blue Tigers in the Asian Games if Sports Ministry permits

The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is insistent upon the Blue Tigers being sent to the upcomimng Asian Games 2023. According to PTI report, the AIFF will ensure that Sunil Chhetri, Sandesh Jhingan, and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu lead the side in the tournament.

In what has been a tense struggle between the Indian Olympic Association (IOA), the Sports Ministry, and the All India Football Federation (AIFF) over the last month, the participation of the Indian National Football Team in the grand event remains up in the air.

The Sports Ministry had sent guidelines to the IOA which read, "For team events, only those sports which have achieved a ranking up to 8th among participating countries of Asia in the last one year should be considered for participation for the Asian Games."

The football event at the Asian Games is largely a U23 affair. However, three players above 23 can be part of the squad. The fact that AIFF wants to send the best senior players clearly shows their intent to do well. They are also aware that this will put further pressure upon the Ministry to greenlit their participation.

A source close to the development of the affair told PTI:

"The current national team has seven U-23 first team players and since three over-age players are allowed, skipper Chhetri, goalkeeper Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and defender Sandesh Jhingan are all set to go for the Asian Games if they team gets permission."

There's been an ongoing tussle between P. T. Usha, the President of the IOA and Kalyan Chaubey, its Joint-Secretary and acting CEO. Chaubey, also the President of the AIFF, has been insisting upon clearance, while Usha remains adamant not to go against the Ministry's guidelines.

Meanwhile, the AIFF has sent a list of 50 U23 players, which will be sent to the IOA and the respective football clubs for consideration.

No confirmation yet on the participation of Blue Tigresses in Asian Games

While the men's team is ranked 18th in Asia, the women's team occupies the 11th spot, just three short of what the Sports Ministry has advocated. If we are to consider the competitiveness of sides in terms of bagging medals and progressing to the latter stages of the Asian Games 2023, the Blue Tigresses are much better poised.

Multiple female footballers aged 23 or below currently ply their trade abroad. Coupled with the potential inclusion of veterans like Bala Devi and Dangmei Grace, who also have European experience under their belt, the Blue Tigresses will pose a serious threat to their fellow Asian sides.

While it is understandable that with names like Sunil Chhetri and Gurpreet Singh Sandhu involved and emphasizing recent performances by the men there will be added pressure upon the Ministry to provide allowance, the girls deserve at least a mention, if not anything else. At the moment, there seems to be nothing.