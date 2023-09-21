India clinched a narrow 1-0 victory over Bangladesh in their second game of the 2023 Asian Games on Thursday (September 21). A second-half penalty by Sunil Chhetri was enough to secure the crucial three points in the group stage fixture.

Igor Stimac made three changes, with the most noteworthy being the inclusion of Dheeraj Singh in goal and Chinglensana Singh in defense.

Despite Bangladesh having more preparation time, it was the Blue Tigers who started the match on the offensive, creating a couple of half chances in the first ten minutes. The Bengal Tigers, however, were dangerous on the break and had the pace upfront to trouble their opponents.

Bangladesh upped the ante after a sloppy start and had their first significant chance around the 25th-minute mark. Foysal Fahim received the ball on the flank with plenty of space ahead but his shot lacked power and was easily collected by Dheeraj Singh.

The first half was a cagey affair, characterized by a lack of fluidity and the fact that the keepers had no notable saves to make in the first half hour. The pouring rain added to the challenges faced by both teams, making it difficult to control and maintain possession.

The biggest opportunities were saved for the last moments in the half, as India had three chances in quick succession. Initially, Sunil Chhetri's attempt was brilliantly thwarted on the goal line by goalkeeper Mitul Marma.

The rebound fell kindly to Abdul Rabeeh, but once again, Marma intervened to deny the scoring opportunity. In a matter of seconds, he was called into action for the third time, this time parrying away Rahul KP's header from close range.

While Bangladesh appeared to be the more proactive side, India had their moments, often struggling to deliver the decisive final pass. The first half ended without any goals, largely thanks to Marma’s stunning triple save in stoppage time.

India secure a crucial breakthrough in second half thanks to Sunil Chhetri

India started the second half from where they left off the first, with early chances for Rahul KP and Rabeeh, although both squandered their opportunities.

The Blue Tigers began dominating the proceedings after the hour mark and had several chances to take the lead. Substitute Samuel Kynshi’s effort from a free-kick situation beat Marma but stuck the post while Rahul also had another opportunity.

With nothing working for India in terms of the final pass, Stimac introduced Gurkirat Singh and Vincy Barretto to inject fresh energy into a weary team.

As the game progressed, Bangladesh gradually gained momentum, capitalizing on India's struggles. With just 15 minutes of regulation time remaining, Mojibur Jony had a huge opportunity to score but Dheeraj Singh maintained his composure and delivered an outstanding save when faced with a one-on-one situation.

India finally had their breakthrough, with Bryce Miranda winning a penalty in the 85th minute. Sunil Chhetri took the responsibility amidst mounting pressure, and, true to his form, he calmly converted the penalty kick to provide the Blue Tigers with the lead.

India eventually held onto their one-goal lead, with their defenders stepping up to the task in the final minutes. This victory is huge for the Blue Tigers considering the circumstances and they now have one foot in the knockout stages.