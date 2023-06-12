Sunil Chhetri's strike guides India to a hard-fought victory | Hero Intercontinental Cup 2023

The Indian men's national team secured a slender 1-0 victory against Vanuatu in their second game of the Hero Intercontinental Cup on Monday, June 12.

Following their 2-0 win over Mongolia, Igor Stimac hinted that he would rotate the team, and he certainly kept his word. Only Sandesh Jhingan and Sunil Chhetri kept their place in the starting XI, with Nandhakumar Sekar making his debut for the national team.

The Blue Tigers began the game on the front foot. Playing in a 4-2-3-1 shape, they were fluid in possession and their passing was crisp.

Debutant Nandhakumar had the first clear-cut chance of the game in the 15th minute. Rohit Kumar found Subhasish Bose’s run on the left flank and the full-back teed up Nandhakumar, whose tame effort from inside the box was blocked by the Vanuatu defense.

Naorem Mahesh Singh, making just his second start for the national team, orchestrated the proceedings. He set up his new club teammate Nandhakumar with an inch-perfect pass, but his shot narrowly missed the target.

While India’s football was breathtaking to watch, they were not decisive in the final third. Overall, the hosts recorded 13 shots to Vanuatu's two, but the score remained level at half-time.

In the second half, India picked up from right where they left off. They had their best chance of the game around the hour mark. Mahesh Singh whipped an excellent delivery, but Chhetri missed a golden opportunity, leaving the fans in disbelief.

Stimac made a host of attacking changes which shifted the momentum and added urgency. Vanuatu's resistance was finally broken with ten minutes of regulation time left.

Subhasish’s overlapping run on the left side caught the opponents off guard. He delivered a perfectly timed cross into the box to Sunil Chhetri, who expertly controlled the ball with his chest and powered it into the back of the net.

The Blue Tigers clung onto their one-goal lead to seal an important victory. The win confirms at least a second placed finish for India in their Hero Intercontinental Cup group. Meanwhile, Vanuatu suffered their second defeat and have been eliminated from the competition.

Mongolia hold firm to secure a point against Lebanon

In the earlier game on Monday, a resolute Mongolian side secured a point against Lebanon. Mongolia, who are ranked 183rd in the FIFA rankings, defended brilliantly despite the difficult conditions.

After conceding two early goals against India, the Blue Wolves shifted to a 5-3-2 formation, focusing on restricting space in the middle of the park. Head coach Ichiro Otsuka continued with the same system, as his team remained compact and well-organized.

There were, however, nervy moments in the first half. A miscommunication between Mongolian custodian Enkhtaivan and defender Unur-Erdene gifted an opportunity to Lebanon’s striker Darwich. However, he shockingly missed the target from point-blank range.

Lebanon skipper Hassan Maatouk looked dangerous throughout the game and created multiple opportunities for his side. But Mongolia firmly held their shape and ultimately denied Lebanon’s victory.

After India’s win against Vanuatu, Lebanon are now second in the table with four points to their name while Mongolia are third with just one point.

