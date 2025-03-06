Sunil Chhetri takes back international retirement, to play for India in March 2025

Veteran Indian striker Sunil Chhetri is all set to return to the football field this month. Chhetri reversed his retirement from international football and made himself available for the FIFA International Window in March.

Last June, Chhetri made his final appearance for India during a FIFA World Cup Qualifier match versus Kuwait at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata. While Chhetri had announced his retirement then, he has taken his call back now ahead of India's two international matches in the month of March 2025.

All India Football Federation confirmed the development with a post on X which read:

"Sunil Chhetri is back. The captain, leader, legend will return to the Indian national team for the FIFA International Window in March."

The tweet shared by the Indian Football Team handle has received more than 2,400 likes already within an hour. More than 200 fans have left a comment under their post, expressing their excitement to witness Chhetri in the blue jersey once again.

Sunil Chhetri may make his return to the Indian football team against Maldives on March 19

As mentioned earlier, the Indian football team is slated to play two international matches in the ongoing month. Their first match is a friendly game against the Maldives football team on March 19, which will be followed by a clash against the football team from Bangladesh in the AFC Asian Cup third-round fixture on March 25.

The Blue Tigers will play host to both the games on Indian soil. The Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong has received the hosting rights for both the matches.

A packed house should be expected for both games as India's legendary striker Sunil Chhetri gears up to play international football once again. All eyes will be on the veteran Indian striker when he likely takes the field in the international friendly match against the Maldives football team.

