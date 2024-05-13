Super League Kerala announce the name of all six franchises for the inaugural season

The six franchises of the inaugural edition of the Super League Kerala were unveiled in a press conference on Sunday, May 12. The names of these six franchises are Kochi Pipers FC, Calicut FC, Thrissur Roar FC, Kannur Squad FC, Thiruvananthapuram Kombans FC, and Malappuram FC.

The franchises will represent six different regions in the competition. The inaugural edition of the tournament will start in early September. It will serve as an opportunity for the local talents that showcase their mettle and make themselves known in the world of football.

As per reports, a total of 100 young talents have been handpicked from different regions of the state by the six teams. Additionally, foreign stars from North America will also make their presence felt in the competition owing to the huge fan following of teams like Argentina and Brazil in the state.

Kerala's sports minister, V Abdurahiman, who was present at the event, expects the tournament to be a huge success.

"The selected venues will promise an unparalleled and unprecedented experience for spectators," he said.

“If India has to qualify for the World Cup, then Kerala has a huge role to play” - Bhaichung Bhutia

Legendary Indian football star, Bhaichung Bhutia also graced the event on Sunday. He feels that Super League Kerala will help the nation produce more players like IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Anchery.

"If India has to qualify for the World Cup, then Kerala has a huge role to play. We need to produce 11 players like IM Vijayan and Jo Paul Anchery, and I hope SLK will do that," said Bhutia.

Meanwhile, Kerala football star IM Vijayan heaped praise on the new initiative and hoped that it will unearth more talent from the state.

"During our days, there were several tournaments which was the main reason why seven to nine players from Kerala once attended the national camp together. I hope SLK will bring those amazing days back," said former Indian captain and AIFF technical committee chairman IM Vijayan.