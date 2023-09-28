Superior Saudi Arabia show their quality to knock Indian football team out of Asian Games 2023

The Indian football team suffered a crushing 2-0 defeat to Saudi Arabia on Thursday, leading to their elimination from the Asian Games 2023. After India successfully thwarted Saudi Arabia’s efforts in the first half, a second-half brace from Marran Mohammed saw the Green Falcons book their place in the quarter-finals.

Saudi Arabia started the game as the clear favorites, and they certainly showed their ability right from the onset. The Blue Tigers were pinned back from the start, often resorting to a formation with six defenders.

Nevertheless, Saudi Arabia managed to create several clear-cut opportunities inside the first quarter of the game, predominantly through long-distance efforts.

Their first significant chance materialized for Musab Fahad, whose powerful strike narrowly missed the target. Their next chance also fell his way, as he attempted a shot from the edge of the box, only for it to hit the post and deflect away from the goal.

Despite the near-misses, it was fair to say that India’s back four, which comprised four central defenders, stood tall and defended excellently within the penalty box.

But Saudi Arabia’s Musab proved to be a formidable force on his own, as his long-range strikes consistently posed significant challenges for India. He had two free-kick attempts, with one narrowly missing the mark, while the other was remarkably parried by goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh.

At half-time, India somehow held on to a 0-0 scoreline, although it was unquestionably a one-sided contest, with Stimac’s men recording a single shot on target during the opening half.

Saudi Arabia break India’s resolute block to secure a comfortable victory

The start of the second half unfolded much like the first, with the Green Falcons maintaining control of possession. However, this time around, they capitalized on India's errors and found the back of the net.

In the 51st minute, Saudi Arabia's full-back, Abu Al Shamat, delivered an impeccably accurate cross, which was converted by Marran Mohammed, allowing his team to take the lead.

This opening goal marked the start of a scoring spree, as Saudi Arabia doubled their advantage within a mere six minutes of the first goal. On this occasion, a defense-splitting pass from Al Nasser found Mohammed once again, who rounded off the keeper to score his second of the night.

India struggled to restrict Saudi Arabia, as they were not only technically efficient but also dominated their opponents both physically and in terms of pace on the flanks.

The Green Falcons had several opportunities to extend their lead, with the likes of Rayan Hamed and Al Ghamdi forcing Dheeraj Singh into making saves during the final quarter of the match.

It served as a stern learning experience for India, and despite their resolute defensive efforts, the disparity in quality between the two teams was evident. India can certainly be relieved that the final score remained 2-0.