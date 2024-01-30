"Surrounded by so much of experience, you have to keep up" - FC Goa's Jay Gupta on debut season in ISL 2023-24

Jay Gupta, who has awed spectators and pundits alike with his stellar showing at left-back for FC Goa this season, is soft-spoken and gentle beyond measure.

Little does one imagine him to be the force at the heart of which terror strikes wingers across the league and the defender whom fancied attacks have failed to unlock.

Gupta, who was roped in by the Gaurs earlier last year and given enough opportunities to cement his place, sat down with Sportskeeda to speak about his learnings so far in his debut season in the ISL.

"It has been a blessing for me to work with such experienced players and staff. All my good performances are thanks to the seniors. The players that I am surrounded by- Sandesh is right next to me, Carl is in front of me and Noah is in front of me on the left flank. Surrounded with so much of experience, you have to keep up with it. Every time there is a setback, the experience of everyone else helps you to push forward," said Gupta.

"When I first came into the team, it was all about adapting to the new structure and system. The coaches, especially Manolo, have been very supportive. They have allowed me to synchronise with the team. Day by day, it is getting better for me. My teammates have allowed me to not feel much of pressure. The seniors have allowed me to blend into the side," he added.

"I share a personal relationship with coach Manolo (Marquez) and this has worked for both of us" - Jay Gupta on Manolo Marquez

Jay Gupta celebrates after scoring his first ISL goal against Odisha earlier this year.

Gupta, who is just 22 years old, has surprised many with his piercing runs into the opposition's half with the ball at his feet.

At the same time, when he is without possession, he can be seen tracking back and defending with all his heart.

A favorite of FC Goa's head coach Manolo Marquez, Gupta has become a regular starter for them this year and even bagged a goal against Odisha FC. The goal came in just his second appearance for the club in the ISL.

A lot of the chat was based on the relationship he shares with Marquez and what allowed him to ease into the first team.

"Normally, it would not have been easy for a young player to come in and get a lot of minutes like I did. It happens due to a lot of trust, faith and understanding. I share a personal relationship with coach Manolo (Marquez) and this has worked for both of us. A lot of it comes down to both of us knowing what I can bring to the table. It begins with him demanding things from me on the training pitch, and then me recreating it in matches," said Gupta about Marquez.

Despite FC Goa's stellar showing in the league so far, they crashed out of the Kalinga Super Cup in the group stage itself. The loss was quite disappointing, Gupta admitted, but he had been prepared for it.

"From the beginning, Manolo had prepared us mentally for a setback. He was always telling us that despite the unbeaten run in the ISL, such a thing could happen anytime. In the dressing room, there is a lot of motivation at the moment to get back on the pitch and restart the season on a good note. And that is what we are looking forward to the most going to Hyderabad. I know that we have a lot of youngsters in the side but the experienced players have pushed us to do well and get over the loss in the Super Cup," said Gupta.

FC Goa travel to Hyderabad to take on the Yellow and Black in their first game of the second phase of the ISL at the Maidaan in Gachibowli on Thursday, February 1.