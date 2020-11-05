Teammates of deceased Mumbai footballer Scott D'Souza help him score symbolic 'last goal' in emotional farewell

Scott D'Souza, a 26-year-old Mumbai footballer, passed away on October 28th, 2020 after complaining of discomfort during a football game. He was rushed to Hinduja Hospital in Mahim, Mumbai, but could not survive in time to get treatment.

In a moving funeral, D'Souza's casket was placed alongside a goal, and his teammates passed the ball around to each other. The final touch of the ball came from the casket as the ball rolled into the goal.

It was a fitting tribute for D'Souza, who was loved and adored by all his teammates that he played with in his short career as a professional.

D'Souza played for Central Bank and Elite Division clubs such as Union Bank and Air India. He also participated in a 5-a-side tournament in China after winning qualification with Kalina Rangers as well as one in Brazil in 2018 after winning qualification with Joga Bonito. He most recently represented the Karnataka Sporting Association team.

“He was an awesome football player. Just before the lockdown he even represented Mumbai in a district-level tournament at Kolhapur helping his team reach the finals. Hence, we thought this was the most fitting way for us to say goodbye to him," Gordon Fernandes, D'Souza's friend, told the AIFF's official website.

Another teammate Johnson D'Silva shared his memories of D'Souza. "I've known Scott since school but we started playing together after college for Central Bank, and then the Hero I-League 2nd division for PIFA Sports, and various other tournaments," he said.

“He was the jolliest person in our team, always a benefit to whoever he played for, with the strength and power in his legs. We called him Zlatan. The fact that he also represented Union Bank and Air India shows you how good a player he was," he added.

Scott is survived by his mother, brother and pet dog Hulk.