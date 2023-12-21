"The AFC Women's Club Championship has provided invaluable lessons for the team" - Gokulam Kerala FC Women's coach Anthony Andrews

The Gokulam Kerala FC (GKFC) Women's team is one of the best teams currently in the Indian women's football circuit. They have been a dominant force in the Indian Women's League with three titles under their name and are the defending champions as well.

They became the first Indian team to be part of the AFC Women's Club Championship when they first participated in 2021. GKFC also featured in this year's AFC Women's Club Championship after missing out last year due to the AIFF ban.

Sportskeeda had an exclusive interview with their head coach Anthony Andrews and below are the excerpts.

Q: Can you walk us through the team's journey to qualify for the AFC Women's Club Championship?

A: Certainly! Our journey to qualify for the AFC Women's Club Championship was marked by dedication, strategic planning, and unwavering teamwork. The players committed themselves to rigorous training, focusing on both individual skills and cohesive play.

We navigated through intense qualifying matches, utilizing a tactical approach tailored to exploit opponents' weaknesses. The support from fans and the collective determination of the team were pivotal in securing our spot in the championship.

Q: The team secured their first win in the 2023 AFC Women's Club Championship against Bangkok WFC. How did the team prepare for this crucial match, and what were the key factors behind the victory?

A: Ahead of our match against Bangkok WFC, we meticulously analyzed their playing style and strengths. Our training sessions focused on specific strategies to exploit their vulnerabilities while enhancing our strengths. Emphasizing teamwork and maintaining a positive mindset were key factors.

During the match, the players executed the game plan flawlessly, displaying exceptional skill, coordination, and resilience, ultimately securing our first victory in the 2023 AFC Women's Club Championship.

Q: After a challenging start with a 7-0 loss and a 1-1 draw, the team bounced back with a win. How did the players and coaching staff regroup after the initial setback, and what adjustments were made for the last game?

A: After the challenging start with a loss and a draw, both players and coaching staff engaged in a thorough analysis of our performance. We identified areas for improvement and emphasized learning from setbacks. Training sessions were intensified, focusing on specific aspects that needed refinement. Tactical adjustments were made to address vulnerabilities observed in the previous games.

The collective determination and resilient mindset of the team played a crucial role in bouncing back with a win in the last game of the 2023 AFC Women's Club Championship.

Q: Veronica Appiah's hat-trick played a pivotal role in the win against Bangkok WFC. How has her contribution impacted the team, and what qualities does she bring to the field?

A: Veronica's hat-trick against Bangkok WFC showcased her exceptional skills and played a pivotal role in our victory. Her contribution has significantly boosted team morale, instilling confidence among players.

Veronica brings a potent combination of speed, precision, and a goal-scoring instinct to the field. Her determination and leadership qualities inspire the team, creating a positive impact both on and off the pitch.

Q: What lessons do you think the team will take away from this tournament, and how does it contribute to their future growth?

A: This tournament has provided invaluable lessons for the team. The challenges faced, including the initial setback and subsequent victories, offer a rich learning experience. Analyzing different playing styles and adapting strategies contribute to tactical maturity.

The resilience displayed enhances the team's mental toughness. Overall, these lessons will serve as a foundation for future growth, fostering a more seasoned and cohesive unit as we continue to progress in our journey.

Q: The team has been successful in the Indian Women's League. How has the experience in domestic competitions contributed to the team's performance on the international stage?

A: The success in the Indian Women's League has been instrumental in elevating the team's performance on the international stage. Participation in domestic competitions provided a platform for players to refine their skills, experience different game scenarios, and build cohesive teamwork.

The domestic league has prepared the team for the challenges at the international level, contributing significantly to our overall success and ability to represent with confidence on the global stage.

Q: Given the fact that GKFC is the first Indian team to play in this tournament, how has been the support given to you?

A: The support extended to us has been tremendous. From fans' unwavering enthusiasm to the backing of the club management, there's a palpable sense of pride and encouragement. The unique journey has fostered a strong sense of unity within the team, and the broader support has fueled our determination to make history for Indian football on the international stage.

Q: Looking ahead, what are the team's aspirations and goals, both in domestic competitions like the Indian Women's League and on the international stage?

A: Our aspirations are two-fold. Domestically, we aim to maintain our success in the Indian Women's League, nurturing young talent and consistently competing at the highest level. Internationally, our goal is to continue making strides and gaining recognition as a formidable force.

We aspire to represent Indian football with pride, competing at prestigious tournaments, and setting new benchmarks for excellence on the global stage.