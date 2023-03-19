"The apt place was Chennaiyin FC only" - Raman Vijayan on returning to coaching, working with Thomas Brdaric, and more

Chennaiyin FC announced local hero Raman Vijayan as their new assistant coach earlier this week. The former India international took over the mantle from Syed Sabir Pasha, who left his post upon the end of the ISL 2022-23 season.

The Marina Machans' decision to appoint Vijayan was met with plenty of positive responses from their fans. Apart from being one of Tamil Nadu's finest footballers, he also boasts coaching pedigree and has worked as a commentator as well.

Raman Vijayan previously worked in the ISL nearly a decade ago with the Delhi Dynamos (now Odisha FC), but hasn't been a part of the league since. He explained in an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda that he himself was surprised when he received the call from Chennaiyin FC.

"I got a call from Chennaiyin FC all of a sudden last month during the last phase of the league stages of the ISL season. It was a little surprising for me. I said 'Okay, I'm interested, but I'll get back to you in some time,'" Raman Vijayan said.

"I then took some time and prepared myself because I had to keep everything aside and come here fully focused. But the process started and happened on one day itself.

"I was away from full-time coaching for a long time because I was doing commentary, academy management and so on. Since I had been away from this kind of role, I had to get mentally prepared for that first. Slowly, everything fell into place."

Vijayan also revealed later in the conversation that he spoke with Sabir Pasha after making his decision, though that wasn't the topic of their discussion. He added that he may have had second thoughts about joining any other club, which wasn't the case when Chennaiyin came calling.

"I spoke with Sabir about general things only after I took the decision. For me, being away from full-time coaching for so long was strange. The apt place [to return to it] was Chennaiyin FC only; if it was some other city, I would've given it more thought.

"My core area is coaching, so when I got another chance to do it, I couldn't say no."

Raman Vijayan reveals that he was close to joining Chennaiyin FC in the very first ISL season

Raman Vijayan expressed his pleasure at being able to join a club from his home town. However, he also stated that he could've been a part of Chennaiyin FC almost a decade earlier.

"I actually was to join Chennaiyin FC in the first season of the ISL, but I missed it. Even though I worked with Delhi [Dynamos], getting the chance to coach my hometown team was always on the back of my head," Raman Vijayan said.

"I'm really happy because at this point in time, I feel the Tamil Nadu boys will get a lot of confidence and hope from this that they can make it big."

The 49-year-old also spoke about his thoughts on Chennaiyin head coach Thomas Brdaric. Brdaric has received plenty of support from the Marina Machans faithful despite the team failing to qualify for the ISL 2022-23 playoffs.

"From outside, as general spectator or commentator, we may see the coach in one way. But only when you see them up close, you get to know a lot of things. Thomas is a very lively, friendly person. He respects people, involves everyone and is very focused in the team and taking care of the players," Vijayan explained.

"In the few days [I've been with the team], I've seen a very dedicated person working hard. In the Super Cup, we will be able to see some good performances because he's working a lot for it.

"Naturally, coaches who have played at a high profile, tend to maintain their distances. But Thomas is a very different character in involving with people. He's jovial, he's got a positive attitude and I'm so comfortable here."

Raman Vijayan was also asked about his responsibilities as Chennaiyin's assistant coach. He stated that it was still early, but provided a brief outline of how things have gone so far on the training pitch.

"It's too early for me to say everything about it. But I'm observing things closely and starting to understand what his [Brdaric's] plans are. I think, with time, I'll be more clear on my responsibilities.

"At the end of the day, if the result is good, everything goes right and that's what we are all striving for. Thomas is a very positive person and where it's needed, my involvement will definitely be there."

Raman Vijayan fully focused on Chennaiyin's Super Cup campaign

Raman Vijayan also provided his thoughts on Chennaiyin FC's ISL 2022-23 campaign. The Marina Machans finished eighth in the standings, three adrift of the final playoff qualification spot. Thomas Brdaric's men put in some memorable displays, but were made to pay for defensive errors and lapses in concentration.

Vijayan, however, believes Brdaric did a good job. While he outlined his thoughts on the season, he also feels the focus should be on the Hero Super Cup, set to begin next month.

"For me, Thomas tried a lot. With the team he was given and the capacity of his players, he certainly gave some good performances. There may be differing opinions from those on the outside on how we could've played, but it depends on the coach and for how long he has handled the team," Raman Vijayan said.

"We can't immediately decide about everyone. We could've finished with a better standing in the table, [but] we lost a lot of points. But let's keep that aside and focus on performing well at the Super Cup."

Chennaiyin FC will begin their Super Cup campaign on April 11 against NorthEast United FC.

