"The biggest challenge is to motivate the squad," says Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez

Hyderabad FC began the 2020-21 Indian Super League (ISL) on a good note with a win and a few draws. However, with three losses on the trot, the club has seen a gradual slide down the ISL table. The Nizams are currently in the 8th position following their 1-2 loss to FC Goa.

Hyderabad FC coach Manolo Marquez acknowledged that it is now a challenge to motivate the team after the loss, where they had plenty of chances.

"The biggest challenge is to motivate the squad to win the next game. We were not a fantastic team at the start of the season and now we are not a bad team at the moment. We are one more team in this very equal league. And of course, we have to try to win next Monday. We have to continue putting in the hard work in the training sessions," the Hyderabad FC head coach said.

Hyderabad FC next face Chennaiyin FC in Match No. 47 of the ISL, on Monday. Speaking about the club's opponents, Marquez said that Chennaiyin FC have loads of talent and are a dangerous team when it comes to set-pieces.

"Chennaiyin is a very dangeous team. They have a lot of very good players. Their first half performance against FC Goa impressed me a lot. They have very good offensive players and are dangerous in set-pieces. They have Sipovic, Sabia, and Sylvestr who are all dangerous from set-pieces. Rahim Ali and Deepak Tangri are others who are dangerous.

"I'm not sure if Crivellaro will play or not, but Anirudh Thapa is another very good young player. I think the coach is very brave when they play matches. Chennaiyin FC and Hyderabad FC are two clubs that deserve more points than they have on the table," he concluded.

Aridane Santana is a very important player for Hyderabad FC: Manolo Marquez

Aridane Santana (in yellow) (Image courtesy: ISL)

Speaking about the Hyderabad FC skipper Aridane Santana, Marquez said that he is one of the most important players in the squad because he scores regularly for the side. However, he also added that other players need to step up and support him.

"He (Aridane Santana) is a very important player in our squad. He is very positive. His behavior is fantastic and lot of the players like him. He managed to score two goals against East Bengal in spite of missing a penalty. This proves that he is able to pick himself up after a mistake. Football is a game of mistakes. He is important to us because he scores goals, but we need more players in the squad who have to step up and start scoring goals," Marquez said.