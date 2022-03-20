"The boys have been doing a great job since day one" - Ivan Vukomanovic lauds Kerala Blasters FC players ahead of ISL finale

Kerala Blasters FC are one step away from conquering the Indian Super League 2021-22 title. But in the grand finale, the Yellow Tuskers face Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC. However, KBFC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic lauded his team for their efforts throughout the season and said he just wants them to end their journey on a high.

Addressing the media ahead of the game, the Blasters gaffer said:

"Seeing all the disappointments that have happened in previous seasons, I think that this year, we came back with the strength and the force that allowed us to be here today. And we are grateful for that."

He added:

"I think that the boys have been doing a great job since day one and we are so pleased to be here today with you guys. I think that it's a huge achievement for the club after a long period and try to prepare and finish with a beauty. So we hope for the best," he further added.

The Tuskers are highly motivated after making it to this stage of the competition after six long years of waiting. Vukomanovic's men ousted ISL Shield winner Jamshedpur FC with a 2-1 aggregate score in the play-offs.

"Playing without the fans was weird" - Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic elated with fans returning to stadiums

Meanwhile, another pivotal motivation for both teams will be the presence of fans in the stadium after two long years. Without fans, the atmosphere in the stadium hasn't been the same, stressed Kerala Blasters FC's Ivan Vukomanovic. He said the presence of the fans gives them extra motivation.

"As a former player and now as a coach, we play football for the fans. I think that in the last couple of months playing without the fans was weird. It was not nice playing in empty stadiums. It was not a good feeling. Now the fact that we know we're going to play in front of the fans, it's extra motivation for the players because again, that's what they're playing for," Vukomanovic said.

Manolo Marquez's Hyderabad FC will be hungry for glory after having failed to lift the ISL Shield. But the Yellow Tuskers have looked like a rejuvenivated unit at the business end of the season and will not want to return home empty-handed.

