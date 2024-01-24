"The coach and the management here have shown a lot of trust in me" - Odisha FC loanee Amey Ranawade on facing parent club Mumbai City

Odisha FC, who have made heads turn with their free-flowing style of football both in the Indian Super League (ISL) and the Kalinga Super Cup, are preparing to take on Mumbai City FC in the semifinals of the latter on Thursday.

To be played at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, the semifinal clash will be a litmus test for head coach Sergio Lobera's tactics in front of the well-oiled machine that Mumbai City are.

Right-back Amey Ranawade, who was signed on loan by Odisha ahead of the season from Mumbai, is preparing to showcase his mettle.

The 25-year-old, who is in the precarious position of facing his parent club on Thursday, spoke exclusively to Sportskeeda about what this game means to him.

"The coach and the management here in Odisha have shown a lot of trust in me. If we have to become champions once again, we have to be at our best. All of us have to be pillars of the team," said Ranawade.

"Whether it is Mumbai City or any other team, our preparations are the same. Yes, it is my parent club but we will be in the best shape to perform well and try to win this game," he added.

"It is important for the club to win its first trophy of the season" - Amey Ranawade

Amey Ranawade (left) is up against his parent club Mumbai City on Thursday.

Ranawade was also asked about the importance of beating Mumbai City, the defending champions of the ISL Shield, and progressing through to the final of the Super Cup.

The match will be special for the right-back given that he missed most of last season with an injury.

He will be hoping to prove to the supporters of Odisha that he can guide them to the final and stand rock-solid in defense. They will also come in numbers to cheer for his runs on the right flank.

Ranawade spoke of how important it is to stay calm and focused on the process and not let the occasion get to one's head.

"The Super Cup is very important for us, and for me especially as I could not play any matches last season due to my surgery. It is also important for the club to win its first trophy of the season," said Ranawade

"The fans play a big role, and I hope that they come out in huge numbers on Thursday to support us. They have to turn the home conditions into an advantage for us," he concluded.