"The Durand Cup is a great platform, especially for youngsters" - Hyderabad FC Reserve Team Head Coach Shameel Chembakath 

Hyderabad FC will compete in the 130th edition of the Durand Cup under the guidance of Reserve Team Head Coach Shameel Chembakath. The Nizams will kickstart their Durand Cup 2021 campaign against the Assam Rifles on September 12 at the Mohun Bagan Athletic Club Ground.

Sportskeeda caught up with Shameel Chembakath for an exclusive interview. Here are the excerpts:

Q. What are your thoughts on the Durand Cup? How do you think the league helps in shaping youngsters?

The Durand Cup is a great platform, especially for youngsters as they get an early feel for a great football experience. The tournament provides players with the opportunity not just to iron out their flaws but also to understand how things pan out in top tournaments. This will help them to grow in the best possible shape both mentally and physically.

Q. You have spent quite some time with the youngsters at Hyderabad FC. Could you name a few players who could break into the ISL very soon?

Being aware of individual differences in athletes is an important ingredient in coaching excellence. So here, I can’t point out any individual name and say that if one player is tactically doing good, the other one is technically outstanding. Appreciating everyone’s hard work and tenacity is important. We will continue to work and support our players so they can be the best for themselves, for our fans, for each other and Hyderabad FC.

Q. Do you think the excellent performers from the Durand Cup 2021 will get a chance in the upcoming edition of the ISL?

Absolutely yes! If they perform well. Such opportunities are one of the pathways which will help the players take their career to the next level, to reach greater heights for themselves.

Shameel Chembakath (Image Courtesy: HFC Media)

Q. You have coached HFC’s Durand Cup squad. Which players do you think are fully equipped to represent Hyderabad FC’s senior side?

Again, I mentioned the same earlier that every individual is different from the others. What I believe is if I point out any particular player, it could have a negative effect on others.

As a coach, my job is to lead our team to success. No matter what the aim is, we need to be able to get our players there and put rounds on target. Coach Thangboi Singto’s role has been very instrumental as he is supporting us in every way and giving direct feedback. Reinforcing key messages is also very much helpful for the players. Coach Manolo is also constantly in touch with us. It gives us great strength and makes a lot of difference at the same time.

Q. Which players from the Hyderabad unit do you think will make a name for themselves at the Durand Cup 2021?

One of our focuses is on developing homegrown talent. This would highly increase the talent pool available. Right now we don’t have many in numbers. Those who are there are constantly striving to make themselves better.

Q. How has the lockdown affected the player's morale?

During this tough time, it’s important to strengthen connections with players and create opportunities for teams to share their experiences in personalized ways. Keeping that personal connection with your players helps to gain their morale.

Initially, it was tough for all the players and slowly they accepted the fact and started the process of self-evaluation to find out how much progress they have made and I totally appreciate this high spirit. We have tried all possible ways to keep the players’ energy level up and are looking forward to better days ahead.

Q. Can you shed light on how the team has prepared for the Durand Cup 2021? What is the club’s vision for the season?

Also Read

For me it’s always been onward, getting moving and getting focused on what we are aiming to achieve. As our youngsters are making their official debut this season, it makes the tournament all the more important. We’re trying to improve every game and that’s what matters to us.

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee