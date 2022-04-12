"The emotion is of immense pride" - Mumbai City FC head coach Des Buckingham elated after first victory in AFC Champions League

In only their second game in the AFC Champions League, Mumbai City FC created history by becoming the first-ever Indian club to register a victory in the elite Asian club competition. The Islanders came back from a goal down to win their game against the Air Force Club 2-1 on Monday.

MCFC players and the head coach were seemingly overwhelmed with emotion after scripting history at the King Fahd Stadium. When asked what he was feeling after his side rallied to win the game, Des Buckingham said at the post-match press conference:

"There's a range of emotions (that we're going through). We knew coming into the tournament how tough it was going to be. The league we come from is only seven seasons old. We're only the second club from the country to make it into the Champions League. We are pitted against very well-resourced, experienced teams. The emotion is of immense pride."

The former Indian Super League champions went a goal down against their Iraqi opponents when Hammadi Ahmed scored in the 59th minute. However, Diego Mauricio restored parity from the penalty spot in the 70 minute.

Minutes later, Rahul Bheke turned the result around when he headed home the winner from an Ahmed Jahouh corner.

Although Buckingham was exhilarated by what Mumbai City FC had achieved, the gaffer underlined that it's important for the Islanders to shift their focus to their upcoming games now. He explained:

"I think the result is a huge result and it's a historic moment not just for our club but also for Indian football. It's something the players and the staff have been striving to achieve and we got there in the end. Now it's important to refocus as we have four more important games to go. We've got to see what we can achieve in those four games."

Last night, Rahul Bheke became the first Indian to score in the AFC Champions League. The Mumbai City FC defender was also present at the press conference and echoed his coach's thoughts. Bheke said that although this was a 'proud moment', the team is already looking forward to picking up another win. He said:

"We're very happy to get our first win in the ACL. It's a proud moment for our team as well as for the country. The coach told us before the game that we have to create history by getting that first win or scoring that first goal. It's a good result, but now, we're looking forward to the next game and taking another win."

After the win, Mumbai City are second in the group table, ahead of Air Force Club due to the head-to-head advantage. The Islanders will be back in action on April 14 against Al-Jazira FC at the King Fahd International Stadium.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar