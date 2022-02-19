The game is maybe a final: Juan Ferrando ahead of ATK Mohun Bagan's clash against Kerala Blasters FC

Since Juan Ferrando took over as the new head coach at ATK Mohun Bagan, the Mariners have been flying high in the Indian Super League. Ferrando's men are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in the league.

However, the Spanish gaffer stressed that the team is not focusing on milestones or records and their only goal is to win the league. Ahead of the game against Kerala Blasters FC, Ferrando said:

"To be honest, I am thinking about winning the games and never about the record. We want to win the league then it’s necessary to win all the games. It’s necessary to win and it’s the same against Kerala Blasters FC. They are more or less in the same position as us. They have a great opportunity to win the league and to be in the playoffs. The game is maybe a final."

Over the past few games, ATK Mohun Bagan have lost some of their more crucial players like Carl McHugh, Hugo Boumous and Roy Krishna to injuries. However, players replacing them have stepped up to the occasion.

What has the head coach made of these players?

Ferrando said:

"At the end, it’s the job of the coaching staff to help all the players to be ready. I think it’s good. In our case, we are playing with Sandesh (Jhingan) and Prabir (Das) but Ashutosh (Mehta) and Subhasish (Bose) are ready."

He added:

"I am upset because sometimes the performances are not 100%. But it's the same for everybody, quarantine and no training sessions. Everybody is more or less okay but everybody has a little issue so the performance is not good."

"No, it’s not a problem" - Juan Ferrrando on ATK Mohun Bagan's finishing woes

As mentioned earlier, under Juan Ferrando, ATK Mohun Bagan have been one of the most consistent outfits of the season. The Mariners have switched to expansive, attacking football under the Spaniard. Although they have created chances in plenty, their forwards haven't been the most clinical when it comes to burying those chances.

Does the head coach think it could turn into a problem as the business end of the season nears?

Juan Ferrando opined otherwise.

"No it’s not a problem because at the end finishing is about details. Step by step, when the players are confident, the performance is better. The performances are not the best because we are playing games every 45 hours. In the last moments, when you need to be fresh for finishing, that is the problem."

He further said:

"The players need oxygen because theyare tiredd and exhausted. The problem is not having chances but we have chances. Now we need to improve on the last part."

