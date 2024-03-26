"The man, the myth, the legend" - Supporters shower Sunil Chhetri with praise as he scores on his 150th appearance for India

There was a significant spotlight on India as they prepared to face Afghanistan in a crucial clash, with a particular focus on Sunil Chhetri, who made his 150th appearance in the Blue jersey.

True to form, the skipper celebrated this milestone by netting his 94th goal for the nation, granting India a vital advantage in Guwahati at half-time.

From the outset, the Blue Tigers asserted themselves, with Chhetri’s early attempt even rattling the post in the second minute. Despite Afghanistan’s growing presence in the game and their own chances to take the lead, a pivotal moment happened in the 36th minute when India won a penalty.

A delivery from the right flank by Manvir Singh was seemingly handled by Afghanistan center-back Amiri, prompting the referee to award a penalty without hesitation. Once again, it fell upon India’s stalwart to secure the lead, a task Sunil Chhetri executed in his typical style.

Amidst mounting expectations and pressure, he calmly slotted the ball to the left side, finding the bottom corner of the net despite the goalkeeper guessing the right way. His decisive strike brought an end to India’s five-game goalless drought, while earning widespread praise from supporters on social media.

Should India emerge victorious, their prospects of advancing to the third round of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers 2026 would receive a significant boost. Here are a selection of reactions from the supporters on X.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Throughout his career, the Indian skipper has rewritten records while donning the Blue jersey. With this latest goal, Chhetri claimed yet another distinctive record, having scored in his 1st, 25th, 50th, 75th, 100th, 125th, and now 150th appearance for India. Such longevity underscores Sunil Chhetri’s impact and India’s reliance on his talents over the past two decades.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

India looking to secure a win against Afghanistan

Following the 0-0 draw against the same opponents last week, India were placed second in the table with four points to their name.

Successes in this match and the subsequent one against Kuwait would virtually guarantee their qualification for the third round of the qualifiers for the first time in their history. Nonetheless, the spotlight now belongs to Sunil Chhetri, who has once again showed that, despite his age, the Blue Tigers can depend on him in crucial moments.