"The number is an advantage, but the organization is a disadvantage" - Arsene Wenger on India's chances of becoming a footballing giant

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger, who is currently FIFA's Chief of Global Football Development, harbors big hopes of India becoming a footballing giant.

The Frenchman, who was known for bringing a complete overhaul in the style of Arsenal's play when he took over in 1996, is also renowned for being soft-spoken. Wenger won three Premier League and seven FA Cup titles at the London-based club.

As of now, he is the most successful manager in the history of the Gunners. He ended his coaching career at the Emirates in 2018 and took over his current position in FIFA in 2019.

In a video shared by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on Thursday, Wenger could be seen waxing lyrical on the potential that India has and the amount of talent that gets buried in its vast population.

He said:

"Football is the most popular sport in the world and it looks logical that one of the biggest countries has access to football development. India is a sporting country and I am hopeful we can bring great joy to children in India."

However, Wenger was not unaware of the challenges that such a big population causes, and how scouting cannot be easy.

On this, he said:

"The number is an advantage, but the organization is a disadvantage. Imagine such a huge country of 1.4 billion people, to identify the talent is not easy. You can say it's a goldmine, which, at the moment, we have not analysed and identified well."

While saying so, Wenger echoed the words of former FIFA president Sepp Blatter, who had once said that India is a sleeping giant.

"Football is doing with your feet what your brain wants" - Arsene Wenger

The tireless 73-year-old acknowledged the fact that Indians were doing well in different fields across the world, which showcased their true potential. Indians are known to invest a lot in education, but it is now time for footballing education, felt Wenger.

He mentioned:

"In fact, football is doing with your feet what your brain wants. So of course, we have the brain, but we want to educate the feet as well. And then we'll have great players."

Mentioning the event when AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey and Secretary General Shaji Prabhakaran met him last month in Australia, Wenger said:

"That's why we need people inside the country who know where the talent is. This is why the cooperation between FIFA and the AIFF will be absolutely vital. In our conversation, the AIFF is highly focused and motivated to do that."