"The players were not fresh" - Juan Ferrando after ATK Mohun Bagan's stalemate against Odisha FC 

ATK Mohun Bagan were held to a 0-0 draw by Odisha FC in the ISL 2021-22 on Sunday. The Mariners created a plethora of chances, especially in the first half, but failed to convert any of them.

After the game, head coach Juan Ferrando said although he wasn't happy with the result, it was important to understand that the players had to spend multiple days locked up in their rooms and weren't at their best.

ATK Mohun Bagan had a COVID-19 outbreak in their camp and the players had to quarantine for a prolonged period with their previous three games being postponed.

Opening up about what he made of the result, Ferrando said at the post-match press conference:

"I am not happy because our target is to get three points in each game. I understand the feelings everybody has after a lot of days spent inside the room in quarantine. The players were not fresh, there were a lot of points going against us."

The Spaniard further added:

"My point of view of today was that it was a difficult game. Odisha played a game last Tuesday, they are fresher. When you play, you have a rhythm. At the moment, we have had two trainings, to be honest, some players were out of the quarantine in the last 24 hours. It is difficult with the risk of injuries."

Liston Colaco emerged as ATK Mohun Bagan's brightest attacking outlet against Odisha FC. However, the Indian winger failed to bury the multiple chances he had. Asked if Liston's decision-making still needs some sharpening, Ferrando countered:

"No. For example, he had two clear chances today but I think he was unlucky. Not unlucky, but the keeper was better with good actions. That is the truth."

"We can say these were lost points" - Odisha FC assistant coach

While Odisha FC looked out of sorts in the first-half, they came out roaring after the break. They created multiple chances through the likes of Javi Hernandez, Jerry Mawihmingthanga and Isaac Chhakchhuak.

Asked if Odisha FC could've won the game, assistant coach Anshul Katiyar said:

"Yeah, we can say these were lost points because we had some chances. I will go back and analyze the game... I think we had chances and we did well in all the parts, be it defending or attacking. So yeah, points lost."

After starting the season strongly, Odisha FC went on a downward spiral. Soon former head coach Kiko Ramirez was sacked and his assistant Kino Garcia took over as the new boss. However, he's been in quarantine for the past few days and Katiyar has been looking after the team on an interim basis.

In response to a query about areas where the team can improve, Katiyar said:

"I think we have to improve in all the areas in attacking and defending in transition. So now I think the players are more comfortable, they have proper communication, they have a game plan and now we are ready every day. And I think we are going to improve in all four areas."

He further added:

"As you know, in defending set-pieces we've already improved. So from the last two games, we've not conceded any goals from set-pieces. So we are improving step by step, all of us are working towards that."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan