×
Create
Notifications

"The players are mentally very strong after the last game" - Indian Arrows head coach ahead of RoundGlass Punjab FC clash

Indian Arrows players training ahead of their I-League clash. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Indian_Arrows)
Indian Arrows players training ahead of their I-League clash. (Image Courtesy: Twitter/Indian_Arrows)
Sayantan Guha
SENIOR ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Apr 05, 2022 05:30 PM IST
News

After a resilient display against Real Kashmir FC in their last game, the Indian Arrows will square off against fourth-placed RoundGlass Punjab FC at the Naihati Stadium on Wednesday.

Although the Arrows only have a single victory in the I-League 2021-22 season, head coach Shanmugam Venkatesh believes the team has improved over the last few games. The gaffer underlined that the players have learned to handle pressure better. Shanmugam Venkatesh said:

"The team has been improving over the last few matches but we still need to better ourselves in one-vs-one or two-vs-two situations. These things are going to help the players even in the future. Especially in the last game, the boys got a lot of experience handling pressure against a difficult opposition like Real Kashmir."

Up next, Indian Arrows face a resilient RoundGlass Punjab FC side, who have displayed a lot of fight throughout the season. The Warriors have registered four victories, two draws and two losses so far.

"The players are mentally very strong after the last game. It's another good opportunity for the boys to play against such a good team. RoundGlassPunjab FC have some good foreigners and their Indian contingent is filled with experienced players."
FULL-TIME! 🕛Vibin Mohanan's fabulous strike 🔥 put Indian Arrows 🏹 ahead before @realkashmirfc equalised late on!A valuable point for the boys after a pulsating contest ⚔️#RKFCARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/3uYk8vSM3I

In their previous game against Real Kashmir FC, Indian Arrows registered only their third draw of the season. In the 77th minute, Vibin Mohanan gave Arrows the lead but they failed to hold on to it as Jong-oh Park equalized for the Snow Leopards. The developmental football club are currently 12th with six points after eight matches.

77' WHAT A HIT SON, WHAT A HIT ☄️😍Vibin Mohanan hits it first time from 25 yards and plants it into the corner of the net 🎯RKFC 0️⃣-1⃣ ARWWatch LIVE 💻 fb.watch/c7Q38qc15p/Read ✍️ bit.ly/3LyCmG2#RKFCARW ⚔️ #HeroILeague 🏆 #LeagueForAll 🤝 #IndianFootballhttps://t.co/NKRifvCFtr

Their goal in the last game was only their third goal this season. Asked by Sportskeeda if the lack of goals concerns the head coach, Shanmugam Venkatesh opined:

"Yes, scoring just three goals is very little. But for me, as a coach, I try to see if the strikers are in the right place at the right time. That's a bonus. The boys have to get into attacking positions. But we have also missed a lot of chances and that's important to me and we have to surely improve on that."
Also Read Article Continues below

Indian Arrows are hovering in the bottom half of the table and a win against RoundGlass Punjab FC could be a great way to turn their season around.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी