"The point table doesn’t show what they deserve" - Yan Law on Aizawl FC's next opponent TRAU FC

Aizawl FC will take on TRAU FC in their next I-League match at the Kalyani Stadium on Tuesday. After a narrow defeat (2-1) against Gokulam Kerala FC in their last match, Aizawl will be keen to bounce back to winning ways in this tie.

The Manipur-based club are now on a three-match losing streak and will be worried as to how they can break this run. TRAU are currently 10th in the league, one place below Aizawl FC (AFC), indicating that the Manipuri club do have a chance to stop their losing streak here.

However, Aizawl's head coach Yan LAW underlined that league standings do not indicate the true quality of TRAU FC. The 29-year-old gaffer said:

"We have seen them playing in the last few matches. The point table doesn’t show what they deserve. They have a good set of players who can change the game. We have to avoid silly mistakes. Our primary goal is to keep a clean sheet and score as many as possible."

AFC are currently ninth in the standings, with as nine points from as many games. This north-eastern derby will present a golden opportunity to race ahead of the other, given that they are both currently separated by just two points.

When asked by Sportskeeda as to what Law has made of AFC's season so far, he replied:

"We've been really good in some areas and I'm so proud of the boys. Some of them have made their debuts in the I-League this season. There's a lot of pressure to handle. I think we just need to be smarter and start rotating the squad a bit. There are a lot of injuries, a lot of forced changes because of lack of rest and lack of recovery."

We can even compete for the top four if we convert our chances: Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law

Despite being inconsistent with their final third display on either end, Aizawl FC have been one of the more fluent and comfortable teams on the ball. They have recorded the second-highest passes and fourth-highest possession percentage in the 2021-22 I-League season so far.

However, Law wants to build on their control and feels there is no use keeping the ball unless they can hurt their opponent.

"Possession without finishing is of no use. We are doing everything right but it's just those one or two moments where the boys switch off or we don't play to the whistle and these cause us problems. But they're young, and this is a learning process for them as well. And I'm sure that they won't repeat these mistakes. If we convert our chances, we are quite a good team and not just the top seven, we can even compete for the top four."

Law's men enjoyed more possession against Gokulam Kerala as well but failed to secure any points in the match - the AFC coach does have a point in his argument.

If they can get clinical inside the box, Aizawl FC will be a force to be reckoned with this season.

