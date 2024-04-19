"The previous games count for nothing in the knockout rounds" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle ahead of playoff clash against FC Goa 

The highly anticipated ISL knockout stage has arrived, and this Saturday, Chennaiyin FC will face FC Goa at the Fatorda Stadium, vying for a position in the final four.

This encounter is a repeat of last week’s game, during which both teams made numerous changes to the starting lineup. Despite FC Goa securing a commanding 4-1 win, expectations suggest a markedly different battle this time, given the stakes involved.

Addressing the media prior to the showdown, Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle expressed confidence in his team, particularly after he decided to rotate nearly the entire squad last week.

"The boys are very excited and looking forward to it. We made eight changes during our last game against Goa, so the players are quite fresh. We are very respectful of the quality they have. They spent a lot of money to assemble the squad and it’s all credit to them. But we go there knowing how well we are playing at the moment. A lot of people perceive that we are underdogs, and that’s fine. But when you go to the Salt Lake Stadium and win, we can win anywhere."

Chennaiyin FC have a brilliant record in knockout rounds against the Gaurs, establishing themselves as somewhat of a bogey team for the Goan side. While Coyle acknowledged Chennaiyin’s historical dominance, he completely dismissed the notion that it would impact Saturday’s game. He said:

"Chennaiyin do have a very good record against Goa in the knockout rounds. I’ve been there myself during season six, and FC Goa was arguably one of the best teams in the ISL. Over the two games, we were much better than them. We even beat FC Goa last season to win the final game.

"All these have ultimately have nothing to do with this game, but we have fared very well in the big games against Goa. We have to make sure that our group is at the very best, then I’m very sure we can win these bigger games"

Likewise, FC Goa holds a psychological advantage over Chennaiyin this season, having won all three games, while scoring 11 goals and conceding just twice. But once again, Coyle disregarded the significance of these results, asserting that the defeats would have no impact on the team’s morale. He added:

"They won a game during Durand Cup, where we didn’t have the full squad, and another one when we made eight changes. They played extremely well when we faced them in Chennai, so credit to them for that. But it’s got nothing to do with the playoff games. Trust me, the previous games count for nothing in the knockout round.

"All the pressure is on FC Goa because they are the team expected to win. Our team that will play tomorrow will be unrecognizable to the team that played last week against the same opponents, and the game will be judged on what both teams do on Saturday and nothing else."

"These are the type of games any player would want to play" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Chennaiyin FC have performed strongly in recent months, but part of their success has been dependent on numerous young talents who lack experience at this stage. This disparity in experience could potentially have a say in the game, particularly when considering FC Goa’s wealth of experience.

Quizzed about whether this factor could play a part, Coyle commented:

"Our model is to sign potential talents. FC Goa have luxury of signing readymade players. But that’s what I like about our model because these are the games that’ll help the young talents grow. These are the type of games any player would want to play."

"We also have the experienced players to guide the youngsters before and during the game because we have players who are willing to do that. There are several role models in this group," he added.

The club captain, Ryan Edwards, accompanied his head coach to the press conference. When discussing the unity among the players this season and the level of preparation for this knockout game, he said:

"It certainly helps to be a close-knit group, but you got to go on the field and perform. It ultimately comes down to the 90 minutes. Now, we all want to do well and win the trophy.

"In terms of preparation, I don’t think there’s much difference, especially considering that the last three or four games were like a knockout game. The club hasn’t been in the playoffs for four years now, and although it’s an achievement, we are looking for more."

The match between FC Goa and Chennaiyin FC will be televised on Sports18 channel and streamed live on JioCinema, starting 7.30pm on Saturday, April 20.

