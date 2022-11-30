The significant difference in Mumbai City FC is the players around you: Vinit Rai | ISL 2022-23

Mumbai City FC's Vinit Rai is one of the finest central midfielders India has at the moment. The Assam-born lad is known for his discipline and passing range. Vinit rose to prominence during his early days, particularly during his stint with Dempo and the age-group national sides.

He is also a regular squad member of the Indian national team at the moment. The Mumbai City FC midfielder has also played some crucial roles for the national team in recent times.

Vinit moved to Mumbai City FC last season on loan from Odisha FC and the move has helped the central midfielder in finding himself again.

Vinit has played six matches in the ISL this season, making him one of the most regular players for Mumbai City FC. He has also managed to score a goal this season. Apart from the present campaign, Vinit also featured in the Islanders' historic Asian Champions League campaign.

Mumbai City FC currently sits atop of the Indian Super League table and Sportskeeda caught up with Vinit Rai for an exclusive interview.

Q: How has your move from Odisha FC to Mumbai City FC been? Your performance has also improved since making the move. What are your thoughts regarding the move?

Vinit Rai: I joined Mumbai City FC last season on loan from Odisha FC. I have learned a lot under coach Des Buckingham and the entire support staff of Mumbai City FC. Everyone has been super helpful. They have helped me on the pitch and also a lot off the pitch.

The video analysis sessions have also been very helpful in improving my game. They have also helped me better the mentality with which I approach games.

Vinit praised coach Des Buckingham for having a positive impact on his career (Image courtesy: MCFC Media)

I am thankful to all the coaching staff for helping me improve my game and become a better player.

Q: You have played for multiple ISL sides. What is the significant difference between Mumbai City FC and the rest of the ISL sides?

Vinit Rai: I feel the significant difference in Mumbai City FC is the players around you. Players like (Ahmed) Jahouh in midfield and (Mourtada) Fall in defense. To be honest, Jahouh is my role model in Indian football. He is like my older brother. Ever since I joined Mumbai City FC, he has helped me a lot both on and off the pitch.

The players that joined us this season like Alberto (Noguera), (Jorge Pereyra) Diaz, and Greg (Stewart) are all known on the Indian football circuit and everyone knows about their quality.

Even the Indian players are very talented in the squad. The players in the squad are some of the best in India and they help you become a better player.

So the major difference between Mumbai City FC and the other sides is the healthy competition we have for our spots in the playing XI. I am enjoying this healthy competition as it is making us work even harder and improve as players.

The young midfielder enjoys the competition he has for his spot in the side (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Q: You have spoken about healthy competition. We have seen players disturbed by the lack of playing time. The position you play in Mumbai City FC has some of the best players in that position. Does it affect you anyway when you don't play regularly?

Vinit Rai: No! Every person has a different mentality. I would be lying if I said it didn't affect me when I was younger. But, as I have grown up, I have seen a lot of things, and I have to accept reality as it is.

Mumbai City FC is one of the best teams in the country and it is only natural for them to have some of the best players in that position, like Apuia or Rowllin (Borges). Even if I am not playing, I am happy as long as the team is winning, as I am a team man. The performance of the team is what matters the most at the end of the day.

As players, we have to be wanting to play every game and be ready, because I want to be the first to want to react whenever the coach wants me on the pitch. I always aim to be ready to have a positive impact on the team and get results whenever the coach calls upon me.

Q: Mumbai City FC are the only side to remain unbeaten this year in the ISL. Does that add an extra bit of pressure on the players mentally?

Vinit Rai: No, I don't think there's extra pressure on the players. In fact, I think its extra confidence for the players. We have a great set of players who have been playing together for the past 12-13 months and we have played well in the Asian Champions League.

We have had to adjust to a new system in the past few months and we are playing good football. We took time to get the knack of the system our coach wanted us to play, and now it's all about implementing it on the pitch. The results have given us good confidence going into the next set of games.

Q: With the FIFA World Cup going on, which team do you think will triumph in the big event in Qatar?

Vinit Rai: I want Portugal to win the World Cup as it is Cristiano Ronaldo's last World Cup. If not Portugal, then I would want Argentina to win the World Cup because it is also Lionel Messi's last World Cup, and I really want one of them to win the World Cup as they are undoubtedly one of the greatest players ever to play football.

Vinit believes that the national team will do well in the Asian Cup (Image courtesy: ISL Media)

Q: Which is your favorite footballing moment from your playing career?

Vinit Rai: (Smiles) The draw against Qatar with the Indian National team was a special moment. It was the FIFA World Cup 2022 Qualifiers, and Qatar were at the top then, the Asian Champions, nobody seriously expected us to get a result there, and we managed to draw them in Qatar. That was a special moment for me.

Also, I would like to mention the SAFF Cup semi-finals against Pakistan. It was my first game and given the magnitude of an India vs Pakistan tie in sports, it was a big occasion for me. I really enjoyed scoring my first goal for Mumbai City FC this season.

Mumbai City FC @MumbaiCityFC



Vinit Rai brought the cavalry off the bench with a stunning finish, scoring his maiden goal for



#CFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity @vinit_vr That first goal feeling!Vinit Rai brought the cavalry off the bench with a stunning finish, scoring his maiden goal for #TheIslanders in some style in 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 sensational Chennai comeback! That first goal feeling! 😍Vinit Rai brought the cavalry off the bench with a stunning finish, scoring his maiden goal for #TheIslanders in some style in 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁 sensational Chennai comeback! 💙#CFCMCFC #MumbaiCity #AamchiCity 🔵 @vinit_vr https://t.co/ewEyxI00wC

Q: What are your views about the current Indian national team?

Vinit Rai: Well, we had a decent patch of performances in between and then there has been a sudden dip. It happens in sports. One cannot always have a straight run of positive results. Sometimes, you go down a bit. But the important thing is you can always get back up. I believe in the squad and the quality of the players we have. With the Asian Cup coming up in 2023, I am hopeful that we will do well in that tournament.

