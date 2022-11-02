"The unity of the team is a positive sign" - Goalkeeper Amrinder Singh on Odisha FC's strengths

Amrinder Singh is a through-and-through winner if there ever was one on the Indian shores. The 29-year-old, a product of the Pune Football Academy, has a glittering medal cabinet, which boasts an I-League and double ISL medals from the 2020-21 season.

The veteran goalkeeper was also awarded the Golden Gloves in the I-League 2015-16 and ISL 2016 seasons. However, after doing the double in the ISL with Mumbai City FC in 2020-21, Amrinder made a surprise move to ATK Mohun Bagan.

His stint with the Mariners didn't unravel to be as glorious as many had expected. Although Amrinder kept six clean sheets, the Green and Maroon Brigade were eliminated in the semi-finals. In the summer transfer window, the Kolkata giants decided against retaining the services of the veteran custodian, who was roped in by Odisha FC.

For the Juggernauts, in their rebuilding phase, their aim was to bring in players with strong characters who are natural leaders. Amrinder perfectly fits the billing. The Punjab-born keeper has already made his presence felt in the Odisha goal.

When asked what's different for Odisha FC this year, Amrinder, in a conversation with Odisha FC TV, replied:

“This year, we have an incredibly good team. The environment around the team is really positive and each player, every one of them is like a family here. All players, foreign and Indian alike, are ready to work hard in the training sessions.

“There is a togetherness in the team and the unity of the team is a positive sign and will be beneficial for us,”

“My motivation is always high to win all the games" - Odisha FC custodian Amrinder Singh

The return of head coach Josep Gombau, along with some experienced individuals, has given Odisha FC a lot of depth and fight even in dire situations. In just four matches, they've already staged two comeback victories.

When asked how do experienced players like him try to help youngsters at the club, Amrinder replied:

“I always try to speak and help the youngsters. Not just me but also the foreign players in the team, we always appreciate their efforts while also correcting their mistakes. I always tell the youngsters to step up and take responsibility. As a team, we are one, we need to play as one (unit) and need to follow the instructions laid down by the coach."

While Odisha's attacking football under Gombau has truly captured everyone's imagination, Amridner's efforts between the sticks haven't gone unnoticed. The former Mumbai City FC keeper could yet again reclaim the Golden Gloves if he continues with his golden form. He said in this regard:

“My motivation is always high to win all the games. Mistakes can be made by any human but to learn from it and not to repeat it is what I look the most at. If I make a mistake at something, it doesn’t affect me because I know that if I try it multiple times, I’ll perfect at what I’m doing and not repeat it again.

"Even if you commit a mistake in the 1st minute, you have the opportunity to do better and help the team in the remaining 90 minutes.”

The Juggernauts are currently second in the league standings with nine points from three matches. While a steady start doesn't call for exaggerated celebrations, it will definitely be a welcome sight for Odisha FC after a difficult outing last season. And with the right blend of youth and experience, they might just go all the way this time around.

