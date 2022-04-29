"There were 3 minutes left when he told me 'Go warm up, you're going in'" - Chennaiyin FC's Syed Suhail Pasha recalls his ISL debut, football roots and more

It was the 87th minute of Chennaiyin FC's ISL 2021-22 clash against Odisha FC when Syed Suhail Pasha was informed that he would be making his debut. With the Marina Machans leading 2-0, it was the perfect moment to give the youngster an opportunity on the big stage.

Suhail Pasha stepped onto the pitch to replace one of the players he looked up to, Anirudh Thapa, in the 89th minute. He showed glimpses of his abilities and had a shot blocked as his side won the match 2-1.

The 22-year-old understandably has that game from December 18, 2021, imprinted in his memory and was excited while discussing it during an interview with Sportskeeda. When asked what went through his mind when Chennaiyin FC's then-coach Bozidar Bandovic asked him to warm up, he said:

"Suddenly in the match against Odisha FC, I think there were three minutes left when he told me, 'Go warm up, you're going in.' The pressure and excitement I felt was nothing compared to any match I had played before."

Suhail Pasha also recalled his time with the Marina Machans during the pre-season and his reaction to making it into the final squad for the ISL season.

"When I was with the team in the pre-season, the coach Bosko sir (Bandovic) used everybody to see whether they were suitable for the league. After the practice games, there was a list of people who had been registered for the ISL. I was really excited and very happy to see my name on that."

He added:

"I didn't expect it - [and I thought] 'Will I be able to compete with these guys? Will I be able to show my talent?' After that I think I didn't get a chance for 9-10 matches but I was very happy that the coach kept me on the bench. That was also unexpected for me."

"I just fell in love with it!" - Chennaiyin FC's Syed Suhail Pasha on his entry into the football world

His Chennaiyin FC debut came just a little over four months ago, but Suhail Pasha has been a football fan and player for almost his whole life. Asked about when he gathered interest in the game, he responded that the fascination with the sport began well before his schooling days:

"I liked football and used to see some matches as a kid, before my schooling days itself. I used to see many players, the hype for the game - I just fell in love with it! My dad used to take me to the ground when I was a kid and I just used to kick the ball."

He hit a minor roadblock when he realized the school he studied at growing up didn't have a football team. Together with his brother, the Chennai-born found a solution to his issues, which also brought more attention to his talents. He recalled:

"My school didn't have a football team so my brother and I used to play with players from other schools. We then went to our school, formed a team and won a tournament. [From there] We got the hype that we can do this and players from other teams said 'you can do this professionally'."

The 22-year-old has continued his upward trajectory from there and is now sitting on eight ISL appearances. But with the season coming to a close, he is now with Chennaiyin FC's squad at the Reliance Foundation Development League (RFDL).

Suhail Pasha has played in all four of his side's matches so far, netting a goal. The squad also has the likes of Samik Mitra and Balaji Ganesan, who were with the Marina Machans' senior side for ISL 2021-22.

Asked about the biggest difference for him personally between playing in the ISL and in the RFDL, he replied:

"The development teams are really good here but the pressure and quality is much more different in the ISL. The foreigners come and you're playing with current Indian players like (Anirudh) Thapa. So you know what the difference, pressure and excitement will be for every match."

Suhail Pasha is understandably eager to return to the senior fold and display that he has what it takes to excel there as well. His ultimate goal, of course, is to play football for India:

"My ultimate goal from childhood to now is representing India and doing something good for India. I have been positive and I want to improve. There are many tough challenges coming up, many good players I look up to and I have to challenge them."

Pasha will next be seen in action on Matchday 5 of the RFDL when Chennaiyin FC meet Bengaluru FC on May 3.

