"There is hope and we need to believe in it" - India coach Igor Stimac optimistic about team's chances at Asian Games 2023

After a week filled with uncertainty surrounding Indian football, particularly concerning the squad for the 2023 Asian Games, Igor Stimac has clarity.

The 20-man roster has been revised on several occasions, but Sunil Chhetri will lead the country in China. The inclusion of Sandesh Jhingan comes as a significant morale boost for Stimac and his coaching staff, especially given the relative inexperience of other players.

India is set to square off against host nation China in just three days, and they will only arrive a day before their first match.

While the circumstances are far from ideal, head coach Stimac, in an interview with RevSportz, expressed his belief in the team. He also suggested that there is a glimmer of hope for India to progress to the later stages of the tournament despite the challenging conditions.

“We all know it’s very difficult. Without any training session, we are going to get there just the night prior to the game against China," said Stimac. "With the second game happening 48 hours after China, it’s two games in three days with a team that has not had one training session together. But there is hope and we need to believe in it. We are well aware of positions we are short in, but let’s see what we can do.

"We have to find out how much work has been done with their respective clubs, and their fitness levels. We are short of primary full-backs and central midfielder positions. We have many wingers and forwards. We cannot expect a beautiful display, but we are going to fight in the circumstances presented to us."

Over the past week, the AIFF engaged in numerous discussions with ISL clubs and Stimac regarding the team selection. Interestingly, doubts emerged regarding Stimac's involvement in the Asian Games because his name was initially absent from the AIFF's official squad announcement.

Nevertheless, the Croatian coach later disclosed that he had to 'put pressure' to push others to make the correct decisions.

"Whenever you try to reach somewhere or do something, you try to put pressure on others and push for more to make things happen. The circumstances were difficult for all parties involved. What was happening in the last few days it was exposed publically because we were short of time. But everyone was interested in seeing the list and clearing the doubts of whether we were going there or not, with the clubs refusing to release the players who were on the initial list.

"I cannot let down India and I decided to go there. We are going to see how we approach further things ahead of us which are far more important because this is obviously not the way of handling things."

Igor Stimac hits back at those stoking controversies

Over the past week, Indian football has been marked by significant controversies involving Igor Stimac. He has found himself under the spotlight due to reports suggesting that he had consulted an astrologer in the process of selecting the starting lineup.

Furthermore, there were allegations that he had confiscated the passports of several Indian players following the King's Cup, keeping in mind the preparation for the Asian Games.

These claims were refuted by AIFF Secretary Shaji Prabhakaran, but the emergence of such reports are far from ideal as Indian football.

Stimac has addressed these reports, asserting that they do not worry him. He pushed back against the allegations and conveyed that some individuals may attempt to misinterpret events.

"It is disturbing. As much as you’re strong and resistant to such things, which I am, with huge experience behind me and witnessed politics involved in sports. People trying to change the focus onto other sides. They twist things and implement false stories on social media so people get focused on that and not on the main issues in front of them.

"But I’m not worried about these things. They don’t even deserve my comments. Whoever is doing it, is doing it with false views and trying to misinterpret things that happened or never happened. That’s their problem. They are small people in their lives and have nothing to live for. So they are doing these bad things. "

From the very beginning, it was clear that Sunil Chhetri would lead the side. The Bengaluru FC forward himself has openly emphasized the significance of India's success in the Asian Games. When asked about his discussions with Chhetri, Stimac expressed nothing but admiration and gratitude for his captain.

"There were many discussions between us in the last seven days about everything that was going on. Both of us were trying and pushing everyone to help and understand what kind of situation we are in. I appreciate my captain.

"He’s so committed and passionate about leading the team and representing India. That’s something everyone needs to learn because it’s about pride, it’s about honor, passion, and patriotism. That’s what Sunil brings to us."

However, Stimac is equally doubtful about Chhetri’s fitness levels, given his absence from the King's Cup and the fact that he has not played a game since July.

"But my main point here is how ready he is because he missed the full pre-season with the team. He only started training two weeks ago and I will not expose him to that point to lose him possibly for the World Cup qualifiers and more important games. I need to be very careful.

"We are aware of the shortages of certain positions and the impossibility of rotations, but these are things that are there. But do we have something to hope for? Yes, we do. We are not going to give up. We are going to go there and give our best."

While India's preparations for the Asian Games have been less than optimal, the entire nation will hope that they can deliver a strong performance in the tournament.