"There were a lot of boys crying after the last match" - Aizawl FC head coach Yan Law 

Aizawl FC suffered a 4-3 defeat at the hands of RoundGlass Punjab FC in their previous I-League game. The Mizoram-based club had seemingly valid goals disallowed and later conceded an injury-time winner.

Head coach Yan Law expressed his disappointment at the refereeing decisions and said it was difficult for the Aizawl FC players to lose under such circumstances.

Ahead of their game against Sudeva Delhi FC, the Aizawl FC gaffer addressed the media. He spoke about the general mood in the camp after the loss in response to a Sportskeeda query and said:

"The boys are young and when things go against you, it's really tough for them. It's the first time many of them are playing in the I-League and then under such pressure and circumstances. And on top of that, playing in a bio-bubble is not easy at all. But these boys are being groomed really well by the senior players. So, I'm really happy with the overall contribution with all the players on the field also."

Yan revealed that a lot of young players were in tears after their game against Punjab. However, he added that his side are motivated and remain hopeful of making a comeback in the league. Yan said:

"There were a lot of boys crying after the last match because we didn't deserve it. They didn't deserve it after all. The effort put in and the kind of game we played. But we've really picked ourselves up and we are hopeful. And maybe we can make a great comeback in the league, maybe our biggest comeback. That's our target, and hopefully, we can achieve that very soon."

"We've studied the opposition, we know our strengths" - Aizawl FC boss Yan Law ahead of Sudeva Delhi FC clash

Meanwhile, Sudeva Delhi FC come into the game against Aizawl on the back of a 0-0 draw against Rajasthan United. The club from the capital city have shown defensive resilience in their first four matches and are seventh in the points table with four points.

However, Aizawl FC gaffer Yan Law stated they have studied the opposition and will be hoping to pick up the three points tomorrow. He said:

"We know what we have to do. We've studied the opposition, we know our strengths, we know how we have to play. If the game is played fairly, I think we can pick up the points. It's as simple as it goes. We've always been the better team no matter who we played against, no matter what the results are from."

"We've created a lot of chances. We've kept possession of the ball. Even against Punjab FC, we had more possession with a lot of chances."

