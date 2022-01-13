"There are a lot of challenges" - FC Goa coach Derrick Pereira on life in the ISL bubble

FC Goa head coach Derrick Pereira has revealed that life in the ISL bubble has thrown up several challenges for him and his team.

Speaking at a virtual press conference ahead of the Gaurs' match against NorthEast United FC on Friday (14 January), Pereira said:

"What I've seen and what I've learnt in this bio-bubble is that there are a lot of challenges. You have to overcome it by not thinking much about the problems at hand, looking forward to see how we can get the team to go give their best on the pitch in whatever way."

A COVID-19 scare forced the FC Goa squad to train indoors prior to their 1-0 victory against Chennaiyin FC. Pereira revealed that the mental challenges that come with such situations carry more significance than the physical ones, stating:

"[Before the last match], we did individual trainings inside the rooms, some sessions on the lawns, just two sessions on the pitch before we could go on to the pitch. More than physical, it is the mental issues off the pitch but I've seen that on the pitch, the players train hard and give their best."

The Gaurs are back to regular training now, however, and will look to pick up a second successive win when they take on the Highlanders.

We believe we can still make it: Pereira confident of FC Goa's top-4 chances in the ongoing ISL season

Despite an uncharacteristically slow start to the new season, FC Goa are only four points off Hyderabad FC in fourth place. Pereira believes the team has every chance of making it, provided they keep up their performance levels. He said:

"Mathematically, I think there are possibilities and we believe in ourselves that we can still make it. We have to take it match-by-match; our aim is to perform well in tomorrow's match, get the maximum [points] and then look forward to what we need to do."

The Gaurs boss also praised his side for their display against Chennaiyin FC, but pointed out the areas in which they need to improve, saying:

"We are improving; we were solid at the back and got our first clean sheet in the last match. Going forward, we have to improve our decision-making and finishing in the attacking third."

Pereira confirmed that he has most of his players available for the clash against NorthEast United. Brandon Fernandes, who is yet to make an appearance for FC Goa this season due to a long-term injury, will be evaluated prior to the game.

Pereira also added that the Gaurs will make a maximum of one or two changes for this match and not too many in a bid to keep their balance intact.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava