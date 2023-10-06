"There are a lot of exciting times ahead for this football club" - Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle ahead of clash against Mohun Bagan SG

Chennaiyin FC are returning to the Marina Arena for the first time this season and are set to welcome the reigning ISL champions Mohun Bagan Super Giant on Saturday.

The game also signifies the return of Owen Coyle to the home side's dugout after three years, and it provides an opportunity for Chennaiyin FC to kickstart their season after a difficult start.

The Marina Machans have suffered defeats against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC in their first two matches, failing to find the back of the net while also conceding five goals in total. The Scottish manager faces an uphill battle, especially with the team struggling to be clinical in front of goal.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Mohun Bagan, Coyle stressed the importance of patience with the team, considering Chennaiyin have lost several crucial players in recent years, including their club captain, Anirudh Thapa, who joined Mohun Bagan in the summer.

"In both the games, we have had some fantastic chances and had we taken it we could have very easily won both the games. What you have to understand is that this is a long-term project," Coyle said.

"This is a club that in the last few years has finished outside the playoff spots and that was with some fantastic players including Vishal Kaith, Anirudh Thapa, and Chhangte. What we knew was that we had a big job ahead of us. Ideally, we would have loved to pick up points in the first two games, but that wasn’t the big picture. There are over 22 games, and we continue to work hard each day," he continued.

"I’d be worried if we weren’t creating chances, but we had the better chances against Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC. It’s not for one or two games and what we want to do is to build something for years, to get the club TO where they were and that’s the reason I’m here," Coyle added.

The contrast in both quality and squad depth between Mohun Bagan and Chennaiyin FC is undeniably substantial. Coyle acknowledges that the two clubs operate on entirely different models, with the Marina Machans facing financial constraints compared to their opponents.

"Our model is completely different to most teams, particularly the team we are playing tomorrow. Mohun Bagan can field two teams tomorrow because of the squad they have and the money they can spend. We like to invest in young players. For example, Rahim Ali is in his sixth season with the club and is now a huge part of the national team setup," he elaborated.

Nevertheless, Coyle remains optimistic about his team's ability to grind out results on any given day, believing they can secure a spot in the playoffs.

"We can also challenge to be in the playoff places. So, as a coach, from all that experience, when I win, which I do very often, I never get too high. When I lose, I don’t get too low, instead, I analyze where we can get better. So there’s no negativity, and for the seasons to come, we are going to build something special. There are a lot of exciting times ahead for this football club," he averred.

We are going to play on the front foot, be aggressive and attack – Chennaiyin FC head coach Owen Coyle

Mohun Bagan SG have been unbeaten in their last seven games and head into Saturday's fixture on the back of playing some eye-catching football.

The Mariners are certainly the favorites to secure the victory, but when quizzed by Sportskeeda on whether there might be a shift in their approach to achieving a positive result, Coyle underlined his team's commitment to playing front-foot football and stated they would stay true to their identity.

"We won’t change our approach. Mohun Bagan have fantastic players because they’re able to spend all that money and that’s very simple, isn’t it? If you have big money you can sign readymade players. We sign younger players, who can grow and develop," he said.

"They were able to sign Jason Cummings, who was the best player in Australia, Sadiku is an Albanian international, and the players who were there last season are champions as well. So, they are fantastic players, and all credit to them," Coyle continued.

"We are more than respectful of them, but we are not going to stand back and admire them. We are at home and looking to put a smile on our fans’ faces. We are going to play on the front foot, be aggressive and attack. To win the game, there’s no doubt we have to be at our very best. If we are, we will keep on winning again," the Chennaiyin boss added.

Confidence is certainly low among the players, given Chennaiyin's two consecutive losses without finding the back of the net. Nevertheless, Coyle maintains a positive outlook, expressing the belief that his team will bounce back, regardless of the opponents.

"If you lose a game, everybody thinks it’s the end of the world, if you win, you’re Barcelona. The truth is somewhere in the middle. Yes, of course, we could have been in front in the first two games, but ultimately we lost and that’s our reality. But the players know the process and that’s why they’ll be fine. Of course, you get punched in the nose once in a while, and nobody wants that, but it happens in football and it’s the nature of the game,"

"So you either do one of the two things. You feel sorry for yourself, which I wouldn’t allow this group to do, or you are ready to go again and improve and that’s what we will try and do. There are a lot of games that have been tight and we have to make sure that we are the best version of what we can be. "

Defender Ryan Edwards joined Coyle during the press conference. The Englishman has made two appearances as a substitute and is in contention to make his first start for the club this Saturday.

He discussed his adaptation to the new environment and emphasized the significance of sharing his experience to the club's younger players.

"It was great straight away. Obviously, it was a whole lot of time more than what we would’ve thought. It’s a group full of young and experienced players, so the balance is there. "

"With my experience I have to help youngsters, it’s a key role not only in my position but for me as a person. There’s plenty of talent in the group, now we need leaders in the group to get that expectation amongst ourselves so we can compete and be where we want to be. "

Given that Chennaiyin FC have no points on the table, the game against Mohun Bagan Super Giant becomes an important fixture. Owen Coyle will hope that his side can improve their performances in front of the home fans and secure a positive result.