"There has been a lot of progress" - Padma Shri awardee Oinam Bembem Devi on women's football in India, AFC Asian Cup and more

Former Indian footballer Oinam Bembem Devi is as composed as she is elaborate with her answers to questions from the media. Devi, a legend of the Indian women's football set-up, was recently presented with the Padma Shri award by Indian President Ram Nath Kovind.

The 41-year-old, in the process, became the first female footballer to win the prestigious award. Devi, who represented India for 21 years between 1995 and 2016, made 85 appearances for the national team, scoring 32 goals.

Devi won three SAFF Women's Championships for the Blue Tigresses. She also collected two gold medals, at the 2010 and 2016 editions of the South Asian Games. Individually, Devi was named AIFF Woman Footballer of the Year in 2001 and 2013, and won the Arjuna Award in 2017. She is currently working towards increasing awareness about women's football in India.

President of India @rashtrapatibhvn President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Oinam Bembem Devi for Sports. She is the former captain of the Indian women's football team and is also known as "Durga of Indian football". President Kovind presents Padma Shri to Ms Oinam Bembem Devi for Sports. She is the former captain of the Indian women's football team and is also known as "Durga of Indian football". https://t.co/0MZqzQaEwW

Speaking at a virtual press conference earlier today (November 12), Devi noted the structural changes that have taken place since the start of her career. She said:

"When I retired 5-6 years ago, we had facilities similar to what we have now. Before that, we didn’t have a physio. No branded company provided us with kits. We didn’t get to travel by flight either; we had to go either by road or by train. Back then, we didn’t go on too many exposure tours."

Devi added that the Indian Women's League (IWL) has been important while also stressing that younger players are now coming to the fore. She also lauded the efforts put in by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) to host the 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup.

"A lot has changed, and there has been a lot of progress. The youngsters have also performed well, and now we have an IWL too. Women’s football has progressed a lot. Even now, for the AFC Asian Cup, the AIFF has put in so much effort."

"The confidence of the youngsters will only improve with more tours" - Oinam Bembem Devi praises Indian team

Devi also believes the recent exposure tours that saw India take on the likes of Bahrain and Chinese Taipei have been crucial for the team's development. Notably, the Blue Tigresses also travelled to Sweden to contest two matches against sides from the Swedish top flight.

"With more exposure trips and more friendlies, the confidence of the youngsters will only improve. There has been a lot of progress, and the youngsters have realised that they are going to be playing a very big tournament."

Women's Football India @WomensFootieIND



Been a good couple of games with some much-needed game time and experience for the Indian side.



Thanks to



#HerGameToo #WomensFootball Full time at the Stadion and credit to @DIF_Fotboll for hanging on to their lead in the second half.Been a good couple of games with some much-needed game time and experience for the Indian side.Thanks to @IndianFootball for the stream. Full time at the Stadion and credit to @DIF_Fotboll for hanging on to their lead in the second half.Been a good couple of games with some much-needed game time and experience for the Indian side.Thanks to @IndianFootball for the stream. #HerGameToo #WomensFootball https://t.co/HC0vyt6o0A

The former Indian captain also noted that direct qualification to the AFC Asian Cup is a huge step in the right direction. India have had to work hard in the past to secure a berth at the showpiece event, which was not the case this time around.

"Since 2007, India haven’t qualified for the AFC championship. Before 2007, we used to go into the tournament directly, but since then we have not qualified. But this time, we’ve got direct entry, and the young players are working really hard. AIFF also has done well to ensure that they perform well."

Devi also spoke about the grassroots development programme that is in place and thanked the AIFF for their efforts.

"I want to thank the AIFF because women’s football wasn’t very popular before, but there is more effort now. Now the grassroots football development programme has started. Even in my state, there’s a 6-month grassroots football development programme. This involves twice-a-week practice for boys and girls from the under-6 to the under-14 age groups."

"The team will have to play like a family" - Bembem Devi on what India need to do to succeed at the Asian Cup

Devi was also questioned about what she thought would be the key factor for India to do well at next year's AFC Asian Cup. She responded by saying that the team's ability to stick together will be crucial.

"While playing, we need to beat the other teams by a good margin, and that will give us more chances of success. The team will have to play like a family, if you play (and) keep yourselves at the forefront, that won’t work."

She went on to add:

"From my point of view, the ladies that play, will have to play like a family. Football is a collective responsibility. Each player has to take responsibility for their position and play as a team. If that is done, the team will have a lot more confidence, and that could result in success."

Her Football Hub @HerFootballHub



The Blue Tigresses will travel to Brazil for the competition



🏆 Prep for the Asian Cup

🇧🇷 First ever meeting with Brazil

🌍 WC qualification at stake



✍️ Dr. Unnati Naidu | Read more ⤵️

herfootballhub.com/india-brazil-i… 📰 NEW | India to feature in International Women’s TournamentThe Blue Tigresses will travel to Brazil for the competition🏆 Prep for the Asian Cup🇧🇷 First ever meeting with Brazil🌍 WC qualification at stake✍️ Dr. Unnati Naidu | Read more ⤵️ 📰 NEW | India to feature in International Women’s Tournament The Blue Tigresses will travel to Brazil for the competition 🏆 Prep for the Asian Cup🇧🇷 First ever meeting with Brazil🌍 WC qualification at stake✍️ Dr. Unnati Naidu | Read more ⤵️herfootballhub.com/india-brazil-i…

Hosts India have been drawn in Group A of the 2022 AFC Asian Cup alongside Chinese Taipei, China PR and Iran. Thomas Dennerby's side will kick off their campaign with a match against Iran on January 20 next year.

In the immediate future, India will play South American nations, Brazil, Chile and Venezuela, between November 25 and December 1. The matches will be part of an international tournament, with more details yet to be revealed.

Edited by Bhargav