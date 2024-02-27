There is no place like home for on-loan Sahil Tavora, albeit in a different jersey | Indian Super League 2023-24

Sahil Tavora, on loan at Punjab FC from Hyderabad FC, has come back to the Maidaan in Gachibowli to take on his parent club in a match in the Indian Super League (ISL) on Tuesday.

It is quite a strange feeling for Tavora to play in front of the Hyderabad faithful wearing the Punjab jersey, given that he is a veritable legend of the Nawabs. He is known most famously for having scored the equalizer in the 2021-22 ISL final against Kerala Blasters.

The goal that Tavora scored, in the 88th minute, led the game towards penalties, which Hyderabad FC eventually won, with current Bengaluru FC winger Halicharan Narzary scoring the winner.

However, a lot of water has passed under the bridge since then, and as things stand, Tavora is now plying his trade for Punjab, having moved there on a short-term loan till the end of the season in the January transfer window.

Chatting to Sportskeeda, Tavora elaborated on the challenges he has faced settling into the Punjab dressing room.

"It's definitely a different system and a different formation here. Quite different from what I have played in the last few seasons. So it has taken some time for me to adapt here in this new role, but I have played enough by now to adjust relatively quickly. The performances have been very good so far, and we hope to continue doing so," said Tavora.

In quick time, Tavora has become an essential member of the Punjab squad.

Quite interestingly, Tavora has played in a three-man midfield for Punjab, with Nikhil Prabhu donning the central midfielder's role.

This is in big contrast to the role he played wearing Yellow and Black, as a defensive midfielder helping his centre-backs in recycling the ball and creating transitions in possession.

"It's a little bit of an advanced role for me here. I haven't played such a role in quite some time. But the coach (Staikos Vergetis) has helped me a lot along with the rest of my teammates. Training alongside them, I have learnt what they want from me, and how I can feed them balls. Small details like how we want to defend, and how we want to attack - I have worked on these as well," Tavora added.

"I only have good memories from the club and the fans" - Sahil Tavora on Hyderabad FC

Sahil Tavora last wore Yellow and Black in December against Jamshedpur FC before moving to Punjab FC on loan.

Tavora, known for his modest bearings and humble approach towards both life and football, takes the sport, but not himself seriously.

This explains why he is such a fan favorite, and how he maintains to keep his calm demeanor in the most challenging of times.

The 28-year-old was put on the spot by this correspondent when asked about what he thinks of the Hyderabad FC fans who have showered so much love upon him.

Although he will be turning up for the Shers on Tuesday, the Nawabs' faithful may still belt out a few Tavora songs, making the central midfielder confident that he enjoys their goodwill.

"I am on loan, and I am only here till the end of the season. Maybe this is the first time that I have been in a situation like this. I only have good memories from the club and the fans, and only good things to say about them. I wish Hyderabad the best, but just not tomorrow (laughs)! I am here as a professional to do a job for Punjab, and I want to do it well," said Tavora.

As for Hyderabad FC, they will hope that Tavora comes back to them at the end of the season and adds some much-needed heft to their midfield.