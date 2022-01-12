"There are teams stronger than us" - Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic makes honest admission ahead of ISL clash against Hyderabad FC

Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic has admitted that there are teams stronger than his side in this season's ISL.

Bandovic made the assessment during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Marina Machans' clash against Hyderabad FC tomorrow (13 January).

CFC currently sit sixth in the league, having picked up just 14 points from their first 10 games. Bandovic has adopted a robust defensive strategy, but this has been detrimental to their attack having scored just nine goals this term.

IFTWC @IFTWC



Which teams do you think will make it to the playoffs this season? 🤔



#ISL #IFTWC #IndianFootball This is how the ISL table looks like midway into the season!Which teams do you think will make it to the playoffs this season? 🤔 This is how the ISL table looks like midway into the season! 📊Which teams do you think will make it to the playoffs this season? 🤔#ISL #IFTWC #IndianFootball https://t.co/IqLvy7uDf7

Asked what Chennaiyin FC needed to do finish the league stages in the semi-final spots, Bandovic replied:

"First of all, as I said before, we are a new team. We were three points [away from the top], now we are five points away. There are very good teams like ATK, Bengaluru, Mumbai who are not as unstable. So I think we need to look at ourselves and try to win the next game."

He went on to add:

"Everything is very close at this moment and there are teams more stronger than us. So for me, it's going to be a very big success if we go into the top 4."

"One of the best organized teams" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bandovic praises Hyderabad FC

Meanwhile, Hyderabad FC have only gone from strength to strength since opening the season with a 1-0 loss against the Marina Machans. Manolo Marquez's side are currently fourth in the ISL standings with 16 points from 10 matches.

The Nizams have also scored 20 goals, the joint-second highest in the league, and conceded 10, the joint-lowest. They enter this contest after a mixed run of form, however, which has seen them draw thrice, win once and lose once in their last five matches.

Bandovic had high praise for Hyderabad FC, stating:

"This is a very good team, one of the best organized in the league. They are very dangerous and it's going to be a difficult game. Their results and the way they play show that."

Chennaiyin FC will have to play out of their skin to beat the Nizams tomorrow.

Bandovic also confirmed that his side will be without star midfielder Vladimir Koman for this clash due to injury. The versatile Ariel Borysiuk and forward Nerijus Valskis are also doubtful after picking up knocks in their previous match.

Also Read Article Continues below

Edited by Arjun Panchadar