"There will be no change in our approach" - Gokulam Kerala FC's head coach ahead of I-League Phase 2 match

Gokulam Kerala FC will lock horns with RoundGlass Punjab FC for the second time in the 2021-22 I-League season. The Malabarians managed to get past the Warriors in the final match of their Phase 1 campaign, beating their opponents 3-1.

Defender Bouba Aminou and forward Luka Majcen got on the scoresheet for Vincenzo Annese's side, with another goal coming off the thigh of a RoundGlass Punjab FC defender.

Head coach Vincenzo Alberto Annese and forward Luka Majcen were at the press conference to address the media ahead of their first clash in Phase 2. Vincenzo addressed the fact that he will not be making any important changes as far as his team is concerned. He said:

"There will be no change in our approach because we are a quality team. We believe in ourselves and what we have been able to do so far during our training sessions. We have tried and replicated our training in the matches. We must remain positive for this game."

Reflecting on his side's win against the Warriors in their last match, the Italian football coach highlighted the role of midfielder Joseba Beitia and the impact he had on RoundGlass Punjab FC. He said:

"In the last game, both teams ran a lot. We were focused on our defensive phase because they have players like Joseba Beitia in the middle. We knew it would be a tough game but we did our best to penetrate them, score goals and get all three points."

"We can adapt to anything" - Gokulam Kerala FC's Luka Majcen on the side's preparation and mentality

The Slovenian forward, who is currently the top scorer in the league, shared his views on his side's preparation and mentality. Luka Majcen said:

"In each game, we get different situations and now we feel we can adapt to any playing style and any results that might happen. We grew as a squad from game to game."

Gokulam Kerala FC are in great shape both offensively and defensively. They are currently the team to beat in the competition.

