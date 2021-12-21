"There will be no surprises tomorrow" - Kerala Blasters FC head coach ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash against Chennaiyin FC 

Kerala Blasters FC head coach Ivan Vukomanovic expects Wednesday's ISL clash against Chennaiyin FC to be a close encounter, quite the opposite of their previous match against Mumbai City FC.

During a pre-match press conference, Vukomanovic discussed his familiarity with Chennaiyin FC coach Bozidar Bandovic and his tactics.

"Bozidar Bandovic and I have known each other as coaches for a long time and we know our tactics. Looking from that side there will be no surprises tomorrow. But we will try to explore certain things to get the win. They will try to be organized and play to their strengths. We'll see a very tough game and a hard game, quite opposite from our last match against Mumbai City FC," Vukomanovic said.

Chennaiyin FC have been strong in defense this season, conceding just four goals in six games so far. Asked how he felt about Bandovic's defense-first approach, the Kerala Blasters coach said:

"If you look back at all the top leagues over the last 10 years, you'll mostly see teams who have conceded the least goals were at the top of the table. So from a coaching point of view you should always think about your defensive organization. You know how they say in football, the attack will win you games but the defense will win you competitions."

Vukomanovic provided an update on Jorge Pereyra Diaz. The Spaniard had to be stretchered off the pitch in the last game, but the coach said he'll be available for the Chennaiyin game.

"Very happy with the improvement that the youngsters have shown" - Kerala Blasters head coach

In their 3-0 routing of the defending champions in the last game, the Tuskers fielded plenty of their youngsters. Vukomanovic lauded their individual efforts and said the plan is not only to focus on the present, but to also build a youthful side which would reap benefits in the future.

"We are very happy with the improvement that the youngsters have shown. It's all about the momentum going forward, working hard and waiting for that moment when you get the chance to perform. They are all very talented, but in football or any other professional sport, everything is not about the talent, but it's about hard work and commitment."

Jeakson Singh has held his own in the Kerala Blasters midfield even against teams with technically superior foreigners in the same position. Asked by Sportskeeda how the coach felt about Singh's performance this season and the decision to stick with him instead of a more experienced foreigner, Vukomanovic said:

"Although he is already in his third season, Jeakson is still the guy from our Under-21 compartment. He has a huge margin of improvement this season and feels confident. The coaching staff decided this season not to engage a foreign player in that position as we believed he might improve greatly this season and become an important part of the team. We are confident of him. He's a great guy and I hope he'll become an integral member of the national team as well because he has all the qualities."

Also present at the press conference was Sahal Abdul Samad, who opened the scoring in the previous game with an outrageous volley. Asked how he felt about scoring the banger, the 24-year-old said:

"As an attacking midfielder it always feels good to be on the scoresheet and if it helps the team win, it's even better. I'm really proud that I can be scoring goals, but if it's my defending that the team needs, I'll even do that. Whatever it takes to help my team."

Edited by Sanjay Rajan