"They have a clear style of play"- Odisha FC assistant coach ahead of their ISL clash against FC Goa

Odisha FC have lost two back-to-back games for the first time in the current edition of the Indian Super League (ISL). Their next clash is against FC Goa, who have recently had to let go of their head coach. However, the Gaurs are the slightly more-settled side going into this game.

Odisha FC will want to regain the form they started the season with. Head coach Kiko Ramirez and assistant coach Joaquin 'Kino' Garcia Sanchez addressed the media ahead of their ISL clash against FC Goa. Kino believes FC Goa will be tough opponents given their approach so far this season. He said:

"They have a clear style of play. We have worked on that. Now, they have changed their coach. So, we need to see if there is anything new in their approach."

Odisha FC's assistant was reluctant to consider FC Goa's change in coaching staff as an advantage for the Gaurs. He feels that this change will be an issue for the Gaurs and it is something they are yet to figure out.

Odisha FC head coach wants improvement in defense

Odisha FC have managed only a single clean sheet in the six games they have featured in so far. Head coach Kiko Ramirez believes that high-scoring games are fun for spectators to witness, but for coaches, it is cause for concern. On that note, he said:

"Of course, I do not want to concede any goals. This is one of the objectives for not just me. It's the same for all the other coaches in this league."

One good thing for the Kalinga Warriors is that they do not have any injury concerns in the build-up to this game. Kiko Ramirez informed the media that some players may not have completely recovered from their problems but will be available for selection.

