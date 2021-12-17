"They don't concede many goals" - Odisha FC boss Kiko Ramirez on Chennaiyin FC ahead of ISL 2021-22 clash

Odisha FC manager Kiko Ramirez praised Chennaiyin FC for their defensive solidity in this season's ISL while also calling out their inadequacies in attack. Ramirez's side will take on the Marina Machans tomorrow in a fascinating ISL 2021-22 clash (December 18).

Speaking at a pre-match press conference, the Odisha FC boss previewed Bozidar Bandovic's side, saying (as translated by Kino Garcia):

"Maybe we don't have the same style of game. They have good numbers in defensive actions. It is going to be a tough game. We have good numbers in offense, in scoring goals but we concede more than we want. Chennaiyin FC don't concede many goals but they also haven't scored many."

The Juggernauts enter this clash after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat at the hands of Jamshedpur FC in their last ISL fixture. Ramirez looked past the negatives of that result, preferring to focus on tomorrow's fixture. He said:

"The message for the players is that we have an opportunity to compete, to win, to change these things. We have to search into ourselves [about] what we did well and what we did bad. As a coach, I have to be responsible for this situation and [so do] the players and staff to change this."

"We are managing really well" - Odisha FC boss Ramirez on coping with the ISL's rugged schedule

Injuries have been a major talking point in the ongoing ISL season, with major players from several teams suffering knocks. Ramirez, however, feels Odisha FC have done an excellent job in handling the ISL's packed fixture list so far. He said:

"We are managing really well because we are rotating and finding solutions for playing in any match. Of course, for some players, it is difficult to find another who can sub for him. But we are happy about the way we are dealing with this situation that all the other teams have."

Odisha FC aren't without injury concerns though. Full-backs Sahil Panwar and Shubham Sarangi as well as goalkeeper Arshdeep Singh are all set to miss the match against Chennaiyin FC.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava