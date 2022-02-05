"They could be dangerous as they need points too" - Chennaiyin FC boss Bozidar Bandovic on Mumbai City FC

Chennaiyin FC head coach Bozidar Bandovic believes Mumbai City FC could prove to be dangerous opposition when the two teams meet on February 6.

Both the Marina Machans and the Islanders enter this game on dismal runs of form. Chennaiyin FC have won just one of their last five matches while Mumbai City haven't picked up all three points in their last seven ISL encounters (4D 3L).

Bandovic, however, praised Des Buckingham's side and said during his virtual press conference ahead of the game:

"We are playing against one of the best teams that has very good players and is a champion. So we need to be focused and discplined for 95 minutes and try to dominate the game, keep the ball well and defend well."

He went on to add:

"They didn't win the games [they should have] but they're champions so now they could be dangerous because they need points too. They have some problems because they didn't win many games [recently] so it's our chance and we'll try to use it."

Chennaiyin FC's Bandovic laments his side's decision-making in key moments

Chennaiyin FC's recent form doesn't make for good reading, especially when one takea into account their most-recent match against 10th-placed SC East Bengal. The Marina Machans raced to a 2-0 lead in 14 minutes but ended up drawing the game in injury-time after a poor second-half display.

Bandovic feels his side need to maintain the level they showed against East Bengal in the first half throughout the match against Mumbai. He said:

"I want to keep the first half [performance] from the last game against SC East Bengal. The other thing is we need to keep our concentration, especially while defending set-pieces."

He added that his side were showing signs of promise but needed to improve their decision-making, stating:

"I always say that we are very good in some parts of the game. However, a couple of wrong decisions [see us] going down. This is the one problem that is difficult to resolve at this moment, but we're trying and talking to the players. They need to get stronger in these situations."

Bandovic concluded by adding that star midfielder Vladimir Koman and centre-back Mohammad Sajid Dhot will miss the match against the Islanders. Both players hobbled off with injuries during their last match against the Red and Gold Brigade.

Also Read Article Continues below

While Sajid Dhot is set to be out for at least three to four weeks, the extent of Koman's calf injury is yet to be revealed.

Edited by Parimal