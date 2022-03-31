"They have a good footballing structure" -Kenkre FC head coach ahead of I-League encounter against Sreenidi Deccan FC

Two of this season's debutants, Kenkre FC and Sreenidi Deccan FC, will be up against each other in their next match in the I-League. The Mumbai-based side have shown improvements in some aspects of their game even though they fell short of getting a win against Aizawl FC.

Head coach Akhil Kothari addressed the media through a virtual press conference, answering questions ahead of the side's next match. Akhil has rated his next opponents as a top team and feels that they are an organized unit. He said:

"Sreenidi is a fantastic team. They are trying to promote football in the state of Telangana. They have a good footballing structure. They are currently doing well in the I-League. They have made improvements to their game as the league has progressed. Hence, it will be a competitive meeting between the two sides."

Kothari shared his experience from the game against Aizawl FC and said:

"In the game against Aizawl, we did create a lot more chances than our previous game. We should have capitalized on our chances. Nonetheless, we will take away our learnings from the Aizawl game."

Kenkre FC head coach looking for more controlled performance

Kenkre FC have made developments in their style of play despite the tide of results going against them. Akhil Kothari expects his team to convert the chances they create. He said:

"It is important that we need to be in control of the game. Capitalize on the chances that are important."

The Mumbai-based side are yet to win their first game of the campaign and will be looking to open their account in this upcoming encounter. The team is steadily improving and needs to work on converting their chances in front of goal.

