"They are hungry for a win"- Sudeva Delhi FC head coach ahead of I-League encounter against Aizawl FC

Sudeva Delhi FC will be up against Aizawl FC in their next match in the I-League. Aizawl FC were close to getting away with three points in their previous game against RoundGlass Punjab FC but two late goals changed the story of the match.

Sudeva Delhi FC had a good defensive performance in their previous match. However, Mehrajuddin Wadoo's side failed to take advantage of the chances they created.

Head coach Mehrajuddin Wadoo and William Pauliankhum addressed the media ahead of the match. Wadoo is aware of Aizawl FC's qualities and insists that their opponents cannot be taken lightly. He said:

"Aizawl is a very good team. Of course, they haven't won many games but they are playing some good football. We were able to witness that in their last match. Tomorrow's match will be an important one. They are hungry for a win and will come all out in the hopes to get all three points against us."

The head coach was satisfied with his side's display against Rajasthan United FC. However, he felt that improvements in certain areas could enhance their results. Wadoo said:

"I am satisfied with the efforts of the players. They gave their 100% and that is important to me. Of course, results do matter and we do not want to keep losing points. But the draw was a fair result. Sometimes you have to be happy with that."

Mehrajuddin went on to claim that he and his players will try and get the three points from the next game.

"Looks like we defended well" - Sudeva Delhi FC head coach upon reflects on performance in last match

The Delhi-based outfit put on a good defensive display against debutants Rajasthan United FC. However, the side were unable to break the deadlock when they had their chances.

Wadoo claimed that while his side showed deficiencies, they will look to come up with a positive outcome. He said:

"Looks like we are defending well. But it's not about four defenders. Attacking-wise, we are lacking in certain areas. But in the last game, we created some chances but were unable to capitalize on them. It is a bit of a concern for me."

Edited by Ritwik Kumar