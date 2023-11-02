"They are a new club but we know that they have good players" - Sreenidi Deccan coach Carlos Vaz Pinto ahead of clash with Inter Kashi

Sreenidi Deccan FC take on Inter Kashi in their second game in the I-League at the Deccan Arena in Hyderabad on Friday (November 3). While the home team comes into this game on the back of a veritable battering they gave to NEROCA on Sunday, the visitors held domestic giants Gokulam Kerala to a 2-2 draw in their previous game.

The Deccan Warriors will feel that they can get the three points on offer over the latest entrants into the I-League, although it will not be very easy for them. Inter Kashi have invested a lot and brought in players with tremendous experience to their squad.

Leading Inter Kashi is former Jamshedpur centre-back Peter Hartley while they have also acquired the services of experienced goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharya. Sumit Passi and Jackichand Singh are also a part of the squad.

Sreenidi, however, will be quietly confident of their chances on the morrow. Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto, while addressing the media on Thursday, spoke of the plans that they have for their opponents.

"We played well against NEROCA but we have to write a new story against Inter Kashi. They are a new club but we know that they have a good coach and good players with a good philosophy. We feel that they will have a good season," said Pinto.

"We will have a plan for Inter Kashi" - Carlos Vaz Pinto

Sreenidi Deccan, who missed out on getting promoted into the ISL last season owing to finishing second in the I-League, will try their best to go one better this time around.

Off the field, they also signed a technical partnership deal with Portuguese giants Benfica, which was announced after their game against NEROCA on Sunday. On Friday, however, the Deccan Warriors will have just one goal- to get all the three points on offer.

"We will, of course, have a plan for Inter Kashi but our focus as always, will be on our methodology and game model," said Pinto.

"We are a team which always tries to dominate and control the game and we will try to do the same in this match as well," he signed off.